As if this week couldn’t get any better for Michael Block. Well, it has.

Playing with Rory McIlroy during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship, Block headed to the 15th hole at 2-over.

By the time he walked to 16, he was at even-par.

An absolutely incredible tee shot dunked right into the cup from 155 yards away, sending the Oak Hill crowd into a frenzy.

You need to see this: