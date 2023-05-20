Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

An Epic Day at the PGA for Michael Block

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Michael Block said earlier this week on a walk ‘n’ talk down Oak Hill’s 14th hole with ESPN that he had one goal left to “check off” in his playing career.
Be the Low PGA Professional at a PGA Championship.
And after three days traversing the challenges of Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course in Rochester, New York, Block is not only accomplishing his goal.
He’s living the dream.
Playing alongside Justin Rose in the third round of the PGA Championship, Block was jolly, sauntering along the East Course like he had nothing to lose. In his own words, he was “spiraling upwards.” 
The PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, was trading birdies with Justin Rose throughout the day, having fun even in the pouring rain that was present all day during the third round. Posting a final round 70 complete with four birdies, Block is sizing up a historic final day at Oak Hill: with a 10th place finish or better, he’d record the best finish ever by a PGA Professional in a PGA Championship. 
Tommy Aycock and Lonnie Nielsen both finished tied for 11th in 1974 and ‘86, respectively. Bob Boyd was the last PGA Professional to be among the top 10 on the leaderboard after 54 holes in 1990 at Shoal Creek — he was T-10 after three rounds and ended up T-19, making Block the first PGA Member in decades to potentially crack the top 15.
What’s been even more fascinating to watch is how Block has seemingly relished being in the spotlight. He did another walk ‘n’ talk on No. 14 — this time on national TV — with Jim Nantz and the CBS Sports crew, not shying away from any question. 
And then he went and birdied the hole. And the next one.
Hopefully more will come Sunday when Block continues this magical week in Rochester, but in his eyes he’s already accomplished what he set out to do.
The rest is just part of PGA Championship history.

We also recommend

Michael Block’s Shank Turns Into the Best Coaching Moment of the Year
quick coaching
Michael Block’s Shank Turns Into the Best Coaching Moment of the Year
Michael Block of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team hits his third shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
Category - Major Events
Best Finishes by PGA Professionals in PGA Championship
Michael Block Eyeing Low Club Pro Honors at PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
Michael Block Eyeing Low Club Pro Honors at PGA Championship
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech