Andre Chi Started His Week With $60 — Now He's Living His Dream Playing the PGA TOUR

Andre Chi is having a pretty darn good week. And he's earned every bit of it.

The PGA of America Golf Professional teed off this morning in the Valspar Championship outside Tampa . . . all thanks to a self-belief and work ethic that led to him clinching one of the tournament's four Monday qualifier spots on March 17. Chi's dream of playing professional golf? It's come to life over the next few days on the grounds of Innisbrook Resort.

Practice rounds with Adam Scott and Ben An. A spot on the range with his name on it, where he can practice until dark. Competition at the highest level in the game. It's finally his opportunity to take advantage of this week.

"I've always wanted to be a guy that's earned it," says Chi, who works as an Assistant Professional at Deepdale Golf Club outside New York City. "I've never been one looking for handouts because I wanted to put in the time and get 1 percent better every day. I knew if I did that, the golf would take care of itself."

But it wasn't always easy.

Chi's story went viral earlier this week thanks to the excellent reporting of Ryan French from Monday Q Info, who sheds light and uncovers incredible tales from the Monday qualifier scene. If you haven't seen French's initial tweet about Chi, it's worth the read:

The Monday Q crew was also able to catch up with Chi after he qualified for the Valspar, and his humble attitude about the accomplishment as seen in the video below is a snapshot into how he carries himself in good times and bad:

Darrell Kestner has been someone who's had first-hand experience around Chi as Deepdale's PGA Director of Golf. Kestner, who's the the only PGA of America Golf Professional since World War II to compete in a major championship in 5 different decades, knows a good player when he sees one. But he also knows a good professional even better.

"He has a great work ethic," says Kestner. "We've been working hard on his putting all this year and winter, and he's also been working hard on his swing with our Head Professional, Jeff Gschwind.

"He's very humble, but he also always wants to learn and get better."

When asked about Kestner and how he's helped him get to this point in his career, Chi had a fantastic line.

"Darrell . . . is a national treasure," Chi says with a laugh. "His love of the game is inspiring and to see that first hand showed me how far a love for golf can get you. Plus, he's the best putter I've ever seen. He's a putting guru. To have access to his help, I wouldn't be here without him."

And Kestner isn't the only one Chi credits getting him to Innisbrook's first tee this morning. In fact, his support system has played a major role in both creating his passion for golf but also turning it into a career.

"I've been so fortunate and blessed to be around such great people," Chi adds. "I picked up golf through my father and he taught me the game as best he could. That got me an offer to Methodist University and playing under Coach Conley, one of the best there is in collegiate golf, had a huge image on my life. It's where I learned the right mindset. Then internships through the PGM program at Garden City with Bob Rittberger, and then Darrell and Jeff at Deepdale . . . every step of the way, they've all believed in me."

And when you have people behind you, a rippling self-belief in your abilities paired with a refreshing humbleness, the sky is the limit. When Chi walks around Innisbrook the next few days with his caddie Darren Eaton - another big member of the support system - he'll bring all those positives with him.

"I asked Adam Scott for some advice and he just told me that this golf course is one you play by being yourself, not someone else," says Chi. "And I think that's what I've tried to do this whole journey. Be myself. But along the way, and especially right now, seeing everything play out the way it has . . . my heart has been filled with so much gratitude."