New York’s Andre Chi Wins Event No. 4 in PGA Tournament Series

You’ve got to be lucky and good to win a golf tournament. Andre Chi of Flushing, N.Y., was both Friday.



Chi made an eagle and four birdies, but the key moment was the par he made on the par-3 16th hole on the Ryder Course. Chi’s tee shot landed in a greenside bunker, leaving him with a 30-yard blast. He caught too much of the ball and it sailed over the green, stopping 1 yard away from a pond.



Instead of getting rattled, Chi stepped up and made the chip for an unlikely par to propel him to a two-shot victory over Kyle Szyhowski of St. Charles, Mo., to win Event No. 4 of the PGA Tournament Series at PGA Golf Club. Chi shot 5-under 66 to finish at 7-under 135.



“I thought it had a chance to go into the water,” Chi said of his blast from the bunker. "I thought I caught it good, but it just came out hot. Luckily, it stayed on dry land and had more luck on my side when the chip went in.



“I knew if I didn’t make any silly mistakes on 17 and 18, I’d be in good shape.”



Chi and Szyhowski had quite the battle on the back nine. Trailing by a shot, Chi bogeyed the 10th and 11th holes to fall two back after Szyhowski birdied the 11th. Chi made three consecutive birdies to catch Szyhowski, who lost the lead for good with a double bogey on the par-4 15th hole.

“I came close to winning a couple of these this year and last year. It’s nice to finally get the job done.” Andre Chi, PGA





“He got off to a rocky start on the back nine and I got off to a good start,” said Szyhowski. “Then he ran off three (birdies) in a row, and I made a bad mistake on 15. I had chances on 17 and 18, but just couldn’t convert them.”



Szyhowski, who works at Norwood Hills Country Club, said he didn’t let Chi’s hole-out on 16 bother him. His shoulders didn’t slump nor did he show any other emotion.



“You can't think ahead like that,” Szyhowski said. “You always think he’s going to make it. When it went in, now I got to make my putt just to stay within two. Kudos to Andre. He didn’t make any blemishes. He played rock-solid.”



Chi’s win was the third notable victory of his young career. The 24-year-old won the NCAA Division III National Championship at Methodist in 2022 and he also captured an assistant tournament in the MET PGA Section this year.



“I came close to winning a couple of these this year and last year,” said Chi, who works at Deepdale Golf Club. “It’s nice to finally get the job done.”



Omar Uresti shot his second consecutive 70 to finish alone in third place. Domenico Geminiani (69) and Jesse Mueller (68) tied for fourth place.



Leading money winner Dylan Newman (71) of New Rochelle, N.Y., tied for sixth with three others.



Event No. 5 will be held Monday and Tuesday on the Dye Course. The PGA Tournament Series is Presented by GolfPass.