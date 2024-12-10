Minnesota’s Jeff Sorenson Wins Event No. 3 in PGA Tournament Series





He did even better, shooting a 3-under 69 on the Wanamaker Course to



“It’s been a while since I’ve won a PGA Tournament Series event,” Sorenson said after his sixth career Series title. “I’m driving the ball well and putting the ball well. If you combo that, you’re going to play decent.”



Eric Steger, PGA.

He elected to putt and the ball barely made it up the hill to the fringe. He missed the 20-foot par putt.



“I was hesitant to chip because there was some sand down there,” Steger said. “I felt I hammered the putt. It was kind of a Hail Mary (putt) after that.”



Morton was tied for the lead until he bogeyed the 17th hole. He needed to birdie the 18th to catch Sorenson, but his 40-footer barely missed.



“I would have won if I just played the front nine all week,” Morton said. “I shot 32 on the front nine both days and 38 on the back nine both days. My putter was really good on the front nine. It was a good tournament, but I just had a few hiccups out there.”

Rick Morton, PGA.

Dylan Newman (New Rochelle, N.Y.) needed to hole his chip from another difficult lie over the 18th green for a birdie to also force a playoff. He missed the chip, then the putt, to finish tied for fourth with John Somers (69) of Trinity, FL.



“Honestly, it wasn’t really makeable. There was a massive slope in front of me and it was into the grain,” said Newman who has a win, a second and a T4 in his last three starts. “I’m just annoyed I missed the (par) putt to finish T2.”



Sorenson earned the $5,000 first prize to move into the second spot on the money list with $10,535, just behind Newman ($10,935). Newman is trying to win the money title for the third time in the last six years.



At 46, Sorenson doesn’t hit it as far as he used to, but he’s become a more cerebral golfer.

Jeff Sorenson, PGA.

“I’m trying to be more veteran and not let stuff rattle me,” he said. “Like today, I hit a bad chip on the 13th hole, but I didn’t let it bother me. I made the 20-foot birdie putt, which was key.”



Somers, one of the longest hitters in golf, was 6-under through 13 holes to take the lead. But he bogeyed four of his last five holes.



Jon Mayer of Hyannis, Mass., shot a 65 Tuesday – by three shots the low round of the tournament – to move from 51st place to sixth.



Event No. 4 will be held Thursday and Friday on the Ryder Course. The PGA Tournament Series is Presented by GolfPass.