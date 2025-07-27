Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: North Dakota’s Bully Pulpit Golf Course

Designed by world-renowned architect Dr. Michael Hurdzan, Medora, North Dakota’s Bully Pulpit Golf Course follows suit with his other famous designs — by providing golfers a challenging, naturally gorgeous layout.

Nestled within the North Dakota Badlands, the course features breathtaking, natural terrain that leads to all-encompassing views, along with several opportunities for golfers to fully utilize their course management and shot making skills.

“Each hole offers a new perspective of rugged canyons, woodlands and river valley views,” says Jesse Ward, PGA Head Golf Professional. “By seamlessly blending strategic golf with stunning natural terrain, Bully Pulpit creates a round that’s as memorable as it is challenging.”

Unlike Anything Else in Golf

According to Ward, golfers travel from all around the world to visit the course, which is located just outside of a small Western town. Distance is no object for travelers, as they are willing to fly and drive hundreds or even thousands of miles to play the course, which is “unlike anything else in golf.”

“Bully Pulpit will take you on a journey through serene river valleys, towering Badlands formations and extraordinary cliffside tee boxes, leading you to feel like you’re playing in a national park,” Ward emphasizes.

As a result, Ward believes it’s a bucket-list course, one that consistently “pairs championship golf with natural wonder.”

Offering four tee boxes to choose from, ranging in length from 4,639 to 7,129 yards, the course will intrigue all golfers, including newcomers. For those seeking fewer challenges, Ward advises them to play from the red or white tees. Regardless of which tee option they choose, golfers will be enamored by the beauty of each hole, especially the course’s signature hole.

“Hole 15, known as Bully Pulpit, is a par-3 that will challenge every golfer with a tee shot over a 100-foot-deep canyon, resulting in panoramic views and unforgettable experiences,” he adds.

Renovating for the Future

In recent years, Bully Pulpit Golf Course was reconstructed — particularly with regard to layout adjustments and structural improvements — to minimize the impact of floods. Last fall, its entire cart path was renovated too, ensuring golfers’ rides are much smoother.

Furthermore, two greens (on Holes 14 and 16) were fully renovated to enhance playability, ensuring all golfers will enjoy their experiences on each of these holes. A brand-new concession building was also created lately, while the course’s clubhouse’s interior was modernized as well.

“We completed Phase 1 of our new irrigation system installation, and are preparing for Phase 2 this fall too,” Ward says.

During the fall, a cart barn will also be built, as staff members prepare for yet another large renovation project: the course’s practice facilities, which are set to be refurbished during the coming years.

"We are extremely excited to have our guests see all the new improvements we’ve made over the past few years,” Ward stresses.

Life-changing Experiences

At the end of the day, Bully Pulpit Golf Course is focused on providing golfers a destination they’ll want to visit year after year. To do so, staff members strive to create “positive, life-changing experiences” for each of their guests.

Such experiences are associated with the course’s tranquility, as it offers golfers “a peaceful escape from everyday life.” Guests are able to truly slow down, be more present and reconnect with their friends and loved ones amidst nature.

“From casual rounds to group outings, Bully Pulpit is a place where golf and good times go hand in hand,” Ward says. “It’s more than a golf course. It’s an experience.”

