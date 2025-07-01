The Ultimate Canadian Rockies Golf Trip: Courses, Scenery, and Travel Tips

Canada is known for so many things.

And Canadian golf has a little bit of everything.

But what transcends just golf and gives travelers of all kinds so many beautiful reasons to visit north of the American border is the stunning opportunity that awaits in the Canadian Rockies.

Via Premier Golf’s Canadian Rockies Tour , Aug. 14-24, 2026, you can discover the magic of golf nestled in the heart of Canada’s incredible mountain landscape in Alberta and British Columbia – and where that rugged mountain landscape meets world-class luxury.

The Fairmont Banff Springs.

The Canadian Rockies provide a backdrop unlike any other: geysers of pine, glacial lakes, and snow-capped peaks framing every tee shot. Courses like Banff Springs and Jasper Park Lodge wind through pristine parkland, sculpted by legendary architect Stanley Thompson.

According to Premier Golf, playing here is “golf that inspires.”

The 10-night escorted luxury tour takes travelers across two provinces and includes a stunning two-day voyage on the luxury Rocky Mountaineer train with first-class services all the way.

BANFF AND JASPER

The stunning views of the Banff Springs Golf Course.

Known as “The Castle in the Rockies,” Fairmont Banff Springs opened its golf course in 1911 (initially 9 holes), was expanded to 18 by Donald Ross, and perfected by Stanley Thompson in 1928. Thompson’s layout stretches along the Bow River with Mount Rundle as a dramatic backdrop. You’ll need your camera for, well, everything – but especially the par-3 ‘Devil’s Cauldron,’ arguably Canada’s most stunning short hole.

The infamous Devil's Cauldron hole at Banff Springs.

The hotel’s 739 rooms, luxurious spa, heated pools, and fine dining make it ideal for a golf-and-indulgence escape. One thing not to be missed? There is a secret lounge at the Rundle Bar. Look for the bookcase and give it a push. Now you know.

Jasper, meanwhile, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025 – and much more than that.

The town went through a horrific fire last spring, but the recovery efforts have continued over the last 12 months, and the Jasper Park Lodge is set to re-open on Canada Day (July 1).

The gorgeous mountain views of the Jasper Lodge Golf Course.

Spectacularly, the main lodge and some structures were spared in the blaze while the golf course will undergo some changes as it looks ahead to the next 100 years in collaboration with renowned golf architect Ian Andrew. The plan includes expansion of greens to the original layout, restoration of two bunkers to their original Stanley Thompson designs, and the debut of a reimagined driving range that features artisan-crafted distance markers created from reclaimed wood salvaged after the wildfires.

GOLF AND TRAVEL

Beyond Banff Springs and Jasper Park, a round at Stewart Creek is also part of the itinerary before shuffling off to an even more stunning spot. Stewart Creek, ranked No. 12 in Canada by SCOREGolf Magazine’s top public courses in the country ranking, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025. Few courses in North America offer the incredible combination of fantastic golf, extraordinary vistas, and an Instagram-worthy setting.

Stewart Creek.

At the halfway point of the trip, golf becomes secondary upon arrival at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise – overlooking alpine blue glacier melt waters, of which a canoe tour is certainly not to be missed.

The incredible travel continues not by air or automobile, but instead by train en route to Whistler.

According to many seasoned travelers, Whistler is certainly western Canada’s premier golf destination. The alpine-clad fairways, rugged forest backdrops, and crystalline lakes set an unforgettable tone. Whistler is as much a visual indulgence as a golfer’s retreat. Playing golf in Whistler is more than a sport – it’s an alpine pilgrimage.

Book your next golf experience with Premier Golf! Experiences include world-class destinations, Major Championships, the Ryder Cup and more. Learn More

The Canadian Rockies offer travelers an incredible opportunity to connect with nature, via golf or otherwise. This particular experience, with five rounds of golf over a 10-day adventure, strikes a perfect balance between play and indulgence.

And with multiple daily flights to Calgary and Vancouver from dozens of major American cities, a trip of a lifetime has never been this close.

Premier Golf is now booking escorted tours for 2026, with limited availability remaining on trips to Canada and France. Learn more here.