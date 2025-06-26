Traveling to France? Don’t Miss This Must-Try Golf & Wine Tour

Picture this: rolling emerald fairways framed by ancient forests, a chilled château blanc in hand, and the distant clink of crystal glasses echoing pure joie de vivre.

The history, beauty, and gastronomic pleasures of the country will be on full display.

“It’s really going to be super,” says Bill Hogan, a golf-travel industry expert and manager at Premier Golf , the official travel partner of the PGA of America. “It’s for people who love wine, people who love beautiful golf courses, people who love top accommodations. We have full-time guides on board – local guides and tour-escort guide. Lunches, wine tastings, and everything.

“It’s going to be an unreal trip.”

PARIS

Your journey begins in Paris, the city of light and love, where you’ll rest at the stunning Sofitel Paris Arc de Triomphe, a five‑star sanctuary blending Haussmann elegance with modern comforts and located just steps from the Champs‑Élysées.

Le Golf National.

After day‑one explorations, the real highlight arrives on day three: teeing off on the Albatros Course at Le Golf National, renowned for its championship pedigree. Dressed in manicured perfection and capable of hosting 80,000 spectators, this course – the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup and the 2024 Olympic golf events – is a testament to elite French golf.

LOIRE VALLEY

Next, the itinerary escorts you to the Loire Valley, where you’ll stay in a lavish château‑style retreat, Les Sources de Cheverny. Nestled in 45 hectares of forest and vines, it features a Michelin‑starred restaurant and a spa built around vinotherapy treatments.

Les Sources de Cheverny.

Enjoy a round at Les Aisses, a heathland masterpiece, before savoring regional cuisine paired with local vintages – every bite and sip a tribute to terroir.

BORDEAUX

As the journey continues south, Bordeaux’s Grand Hôtel dazzles with velvety interiors and skyline views.

Golf du Médoc.

Rounds at Golf du Médoc follow, where two extraordinary courses await: the championship‑caliber Les Châteaux, celebrated for its Scottish‑links styling amidst iconic vineyards, and the Vignes course, offering precision demands with its water‑guarded greens. The latter, designed by Rod Whitman, tests tee‑to‑green accuracy as elegantly as the former rewards strategic thought amid sweeping landscapes.

Your stay includes private tastings at Grand Cru estates, cellar tours, and an unforgettable evening at a Médoc wine château, where rare vintages flow freely. More than a trip, it’s a curated nod to the French hospitality – golf at top-tier venues, five-star lodgings, and wine not as an afterthought, but the heart of every day, since the trip takes place in September, right before harvest.

“The vines are full of fruit,” says Hogan. “You can pull grapes off a vine and eat them, and it’s cool – you go with the wine guys and they’re like, ‘this needs another five days.’ They are so exact. And we’ll be there right before (harvest) which is the best time to view it.”

SOMETHING FOR EVERYBODY

If you’ve got a partner or friend or spouse who doesn’t play golf – don’t fret. There are going to be a ton of incredible experiences for the non-golfers in the bunch as well.

Place de la Bourse and Miroir d’Eau in Bordeaux.

“In planning this trip with the local guide in France we made careful note that there are going to be some people who do not play golf. We will have really enriching and fun things to do while others are on the course for four hours,” Hogan says. “Non-golfers will have just as much fun as the golfers. There will be personal service and seeing things the golfers won’t.

“It’s not just for golfers, it’ll satisfy everyone.”

The opulent accommodations (Parisian sophistication, anybody?) that include chateau tranquility and Bordeaux elegance, combined with immersion in France’s wine culture (some of the Grand Cru tastings and cellar visits are otherwise inaccessible unless you were a top-tier sommelier) are just the building blocks of experiences.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The incredible cultural richness of this adventure – including guided tours of Versailles, Paris’ incredible landmarks and museums, plus, of course, the relaxing nature of the French countryside, make this bespoke itinerary one not to be missed.

Whether you’re chasing birdies or Bordeaux, this luxury golf trip to France will quickly become an unforgettable experience. The tour has limited spots left, so book your reservation today!