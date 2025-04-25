4 New Golf Travel Destinations For the Ultimate Buddies Trip

According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF), 545 million rounds were played in 2024, an all-time record.

Of these rounds, a majority were played at public golf courses. In fact, the NGF has found that roughly 75% of the United States’ approximately 16,000 golf facilities are currently open to the public.

Without question, golf is booming and, in response, more golf destinations are tacking on more courses for golfers to enjoy. A number are opening this year, and we asked PGA of America Golf Professionals from each location to chime in on what makes their new place stand out.

As you prepare for your next buddies trip, let this serve as your first stop, with four new courses to consider

Doon Brae (Harbor Springs, Michigan)

This summer, Northern Michigan’s BOYNE Golf will open its 11th course. Known as Doon Brae , the short course will be unique for various reasons.

First, it is likely the first-ever modern course that’s been built on a ski hill. As a result, it will actually be used for skiing during the winter months.

“Golf course architect Ray Hearn focused on minimizing the amount of uphill walking though, ensuring everyone can enjoy their experiences,” stresses Josh Richter, PGA Senior Vice President of Golf for Boyne Resorts.

A 9-hole course, its holes will range from 57 to 150 yards long. Every type of lie will be provided (downhill, flat, sidehill and uphill), leading to challenges for all golfers.

Each hole was inspired by a classic golf course, too. For example, Hole 1 (the Eden) was modeled after the Old Course at St. Andrews’ 11th hole. In addition, Hole 8 is similar to the Postage Stamp, a renowned par 3 at Royal Troon Golf Club’s Old Course.

Lit for nighttime play, every hole will have two to three fairway options as well.

“There are a variety of fun yardages and multiple angles into the greens,” Richter says. “Your friends will have a great time here.”

Roost at Cabot Citrus Farms (Brooksville, Florida)

Every so often, more than two renowned course architects will unite to create a golf course together. Recently, Kyle Franz, Mike Nuzzo, Ran Morrissett and Rod Whitman did just that, leading to the creation of a very special golf experience: the 7,200-yard, par-72 Roost

Inspired by Alister MacKenzie’s original design of Augusta National Golf Club, Roost provides a subtle nod to his work, while introducing an entirely new experience for golfers, too — one that has been offered since this January.

“It harkens back to an older Augusta aesthetic, when bunkers reflected an Australian sand-belt theme,” says David Bennett, the PGA General Manager at Cabot Citrus Farms. “A bucolic course, it also features ancient live oaks, flowering dogwoods and native wildflowers.”

Designed to be a walking-only course, like all other Cabot courses, the Roost allows golfers to ride carts as well. Whether you walk or use a cart, Bennett believes you’ll immediately notice (and appreciate) the course’s dramatic topography.

“The course has everything from sandy, scrubby areas, to rolling meadows with repeated 50-foot elevation changes, to a 40-foot-deep sinkhole,” he says. “And, while you’re golfing, you’ll have peek-a-boo views between Roost and Karoo (Cabot Citrus Farms’ other 18-hole course), providing stunning panoramic views across the property.”

Scarecrow at Gamble Sands Resort (Brewster, Washington)

This August, Gamble Sands will open its second 18-hole championship course, known as Scarecrow . Designed by architects David McKay Lidd and Nick Schaan, Scarecrow will offer guests simultaneous beauty and challenges.

As is the case with McKay Lidd’s other designs on the property (the 18-hole Gamble Sands course and the 14-hole QuickSands ), Scarecrow will “fit naturally into the land,” according to Randy Ballard, PGA Head Golf Professional.

“There are dramatic dunes, exposed sandy areas and rolling terrain that all feel untouched like the course was discovered, rather than built,” Ballard emphasizes.

Therefore, the course will be “a unique, fun layout” that will force you to think through each shot and be creative. Inventive shot making will be rewarded.

“It will give golfers of all skill levels the chance to enjoy the game in their own way,” Ballard says.

While being challenged by Scarecrow’s fescue, firm and tight fairways and undulating greens, Ballard advises you to fully enjoy Gamble Sands’ hospitality and views — of canyons, orchards and the Columbia River.

“We want you to unplug and make Gamble Sands your home for a few days,” he states. “Soak in the scenery and make the most of your time with us.”

The Keep at McLemore Resort (Lookout Mountain, Georgia)

Set to open fully to the public this September, McLemore Resort’s The Keep is currently offering some golfers the opportunity for preview play.

(Photo By Evan Schiller)

Despite only being available for preview play since last fall, The Keep is already receiving rave reviews from golfers. Perhaps the reviews are due to the resort’s welcoming staff. Or maybe the course’s playability is standing out, as golfers of all abilities are enjoying it.

But Charlie Rymer, PGA Executive Vice President at McLemore Resort, believes its views are especially capturing everyone’s attention — and will surely amaze you, too. The Keep is literally hanging on the side of a mountain, after all.

“The site’s drama is breathtaking, as 50- to 70-mile views are available on every single hole,” he says. “There are multiple places where you can see the entire course without moving an inch.”

(Photo by Patrick Koenig)

The views are so stunning, in fact, that Rymer advises you to bring your phone and “take a ton of pictures.” But be sure to leave it on airplane mode so that you can “leave the world behind” on the course.