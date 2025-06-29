Planning a Michigan Golf Trip? Don’t Miss Tullymore Resort

Roughly three hours north of Detroit, Tullymore Golf Resort feels like it’s in Northern Michigan.

However, it’s actually in the center of the Great Lakes State, as it’s located in a small town called Stanwood, which is less than 45 minutes away from Grand Rapids.

“Our resort provides guests a shorter drive from cities like Grand Rapids and Chicago than most Northern Michigan courses do,” says PGA of America Golf Professional Gary Lewandowski, Tullymore's Director of Golf. “We are in the middle of nature though, so you’ll feel like you’ve gotten away from your normal daily life — without having to drive to Northern Michigan.”

Two Championship Courses

As you travel to Central Michigan, escape the busyness of everyday living and begin to relax, you’ll notice two specific aspects of Tullymore Golf Resort (aside from its wildlife and natural beauty): its two 18-hole championship courses.

The St. Ives Course was designed by Jerry Matthews, an architect that created a wide array of courses in Michigan. A par-72, the course has steadily become more and more popular since opening in 1995.

Golfers have been drawn to its gorgeous natural settings, from its highlands, to its wetlands, to its woodlands. A past recipient of Golf Digest’s five-star rating, St. Ives is also renowned for its vistas and elevation changes, as Matthews utilized its glacier till landscape — and built the course around it.

“Known as a pot and kettle design, St. Ives has a lot of elevation change from tee to green and green to tee,” Lewandowski says. “These elevation changes will lead golfers to hit some dramatic shots.”

Meanwhile, Tullymore, the resort’s newest course, has previously been ranked one of the top 15 public resort courses on Golf Digest’s “100 Greatest Public & Resort Courses in America” list. Opened in 2002, the par-72 course was designed by Jim Engh.

Featuring five par-3 holes and five par-5 holes, the course offers views of meadows, wetlands and woodlands, following suit with St. Ives Golf.

“At Tullymore, you really weave your way through the woods and swampland, which uses the terrain to its advantage, when it comes to creating each hole’s shaping,” Lewandowski states. “As Jim has said before, golfers will want to play the course over and over again, whether they’re interested in soaking in its views or challenging themselves.”

A Favorite Travel Destination

Despite each course’s variety of challenges, everyone will be able to play on them and enjoy themselves. After all, Tullymore Golf Course has five sets of tees, ranging in length from 4,668 to 7,250 yards. Additionally, St. Ives Golf Course has four sets of tees, as its length varies from 4,857 to 6,702 yards.

Each course is quite different from one another too, ensuring nearly everyone will find at least one layout that suits them and their preferences. They’re located close to one another as well (within 5 miles), enabling guests to play both courses in one day if they’d like.

And since the resort is only an hour away from a major airport (Grand Rapids International Airport), guests will be able to easily travel to it from several cities across the United States.

“It’s fun to see people come together, get away from their daily grinds and enjoy the lives they have worked so hard to build,” Lewandowski says. “From its courses to its relaxing scenery, Tullymore has become a favorite travel destination for many. It’s a fabulous place to visit, again and again.”

For more information about Tullymore Golf Resort, including its hospitality options, visit tullymoregolf.com.