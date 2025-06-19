Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course

Augusta National Golf Club’s “Amen Corner.” Innisbrook Resort’s “The Snake Pit.” Pebble Beach Golf Links’ “The Cliffs of Doom.” PGA National Resort’s “The Bear Trap.”

More and more courses are becoming renowned for their stretches of challenging, yet also gorgeous holes — often three or four in a row — that test all golfers, while enamoring them, too. Following suit with these courses, Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is the latest to offer a stretch of holes, known affectionately as “Grumpy’s Gauntlet,” that will provide simultaneously daunting and breathtaking layouts.

Photo Courtesy of Russell Kirk

“Completing ‘Grumpy’s Gauntlet’ is a notable achievement for any golfer,” says Alex Forsyth, PGA Director of Sales and Marketing, Arnold Palmer Golf Management. “Disney even offers a customizable certificate to commemorate the experience.”

A Demanding Stretch of Golf

This spring, Walt Disney World Resort and Arnold Palmer Golf Management (which operates each of Disney’s four courses) announced that the Magnolia Golf Course’s extensive re-imagination plan had been completed.

Overseen by One Club Limited and its head golf course designer, Ken Baker, the redesign stands out for four primary reasons: Holes 14, 15, 16 and 17. Every hole has its own distinct character, leading to unique experiences from one hole to the next. For instance, Hole 14 has a green that slopes away from the center on each of its sides, leading to difficult approach shots.

Photo Courtesy of Russell Kirk

Additionally, Hole 15, a par-5, is 597 yards long from the back tees, while Hole 16 is 456 yards long. A par-4, Hole 16 features two bodies of water along its left side, resulting in a true test for even the most skilled iron players. Finally, Hole 17 is a par-3 that has water on both sides, along with a green that slopes severely in various directions. To say the least, every hole of “Grumpy’s Gauntlet” will provide numerous challenges to everyone.

“Once golfers finish Hole 17, there will likely be little doubt why this stretch of the course is called ‘Grumpy’s Gauntlet,’” Forsyth adds.

Aside from its wide array of challenges (difficult doglegs, massive waste bunkers, various water hazards and undulating greens), Forsyth believes golfers will be awestruck by the four holes’ utter splendor as well.

“The redesign has dramatically enhanced the visual appeal of these holes, integrating the natural beauty of the surroundings with the course’s layout,” he says. “This makes for a picturesque golfing experience.”

Preparing for the Future

In addition to transforming Hole 14 from a par-5 to a par-4, Hole 15 from a par-3 to a par-5 and Hole 17 from a par-4 to a par-3, One Club Limited also redesigned each of the Magnolia Golf Course’s greenside and fairway bunkers. New teeing grounds were built, while waste bunkers were introduced and re-contoured bermuda grass greens were created too, leading to fast, true putting surfaces.

Photo Courtesy of Matt Stroshane

To celebrate the Magnolia Golf Course’s 50th anniversary, each hole was named after a classic Disney storyline or beloved character. Furthermore, every hole’s signage features an inspirational quote from Walt Disney or Arnold Palmer.

“This adds a whimsical and magical touch to the golfing experience, all while providing guests the best golf course conditions we’ve enjoyed in years,” Forsyth emphasizes.

Before or after their rounds, golfers can enjoy the course’s new 18-hole putting green as well. Featuring a scorecard and pin locations that change nearly every day, the green was named after Disney’s “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” a movie that focuses on Francis Ouimet’s historical 1913 U.S. Open victory.

“The course looks phenomenal,” 2015 PGA Champion Jason Day stresses. “The way that the grass has come in is fantastic, too.”

The bottom line? Golfers of all skill levels should check out the newly reimagined Magnolia Golf Course for themselves — as soon as possible.

“Whether you’re an avid golfer or just looking for a unique course to play, the Magnolia Golf Course provides an unforgettable experience,” Forsyth says. “And, while you’re here, we welcome you to tee off at Disney’s two other championship courses, the Palm and Lake Buena Vista Golf Courses. You can also play at Oak Trail Golf Course, Disney’s 9-hole walking course!”

Other Fun Courses Near Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course

Reunion Resort and Golf Club : Located in nearby Kissimmee, Reunion Resort has three championship golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson.

Southern Dunes Golf and Country Club : Featuring five sets of tees, this 18-hole championship course has been created for new and seasoned golfers alike.