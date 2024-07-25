Incredible Golf Destinations: Florida's PGA Golf Club

Since its founding in 1916, the PGA of America has become involved with several renowned golf clubs and courses throughout the United States, including Port St. Lucie, Florida's PGA Golf Club.

Welcoming thousands of PGA of America Golf Professionals, members and guests annually, the club is among the Association’s most popular for 54 primary reasons — each of its championship golf holes.

The Dye Course delivers

Considered by many to be the club’s most popular course, the Dye Course is arguably its most challenging as well. As is the case with many other Pete Dye designs, the course features numerous hazards that will test even the most skilled golfers, including bunkers, pine straw rough and 100 acres of wetlands.

Furthermore, it offers a natural links style design, along with three signature holes that golfers will treasure every time they tee off, according to Holly Taylor the PGA Director of Golf and Head Professional at PGA Golf Club.

The opening tee shot on the Dye Course is littered with bunkers.

“Hole 6 is a diabolical hole with multiple tee options and a large, severely undulated green,” she says. “Meanwhile, Hole 14’s green’s movements are incredible, as it’s full of bumps and humps. There aren’t any flat areas whatsoever.”

Adds Taylor: “For further challenges, Hole 17 is a par-5 guarded by bunkers, including a giant volcano bunker that’s located in the middle of the approach leading to the green.”

Birdie opportunities aplenty on the Ryder Course

On the other hand, the Ryder Course is considered the least challenging of the club’s three championship courses, due to its wide fairways and large greens. Nonetheless, it still provides ample challenges, as evidenced by the following four holes.

“Hole 4 is a strategic, dogleg right par-5, which has a lake that guards its entire right side,” she says. “Golfers can challenge the right side and bite off as much as they dare, in order to setup a chance for an eagle or easy birdie.”

No. 4 on the Ryder Course.

In the meantime, a duo of holes (14 and 15) are relatively short par-4s that offer golfers plenty of course management and shot making options. Adjacent to a woodpecker preserve, the holes are especially known for their natural beauty.

“Additionally, Hole 16, a long, very challenging par-3, is guarded by a lake on the left side,” Taylor states. “Providing gorgeous scenery as well, the hole’s tee complex sits on the golf course’s highest point, leading to spectacular vista views of surrounding holes.”

Wanamaker Course serves as championship host

Finally, the Wanamaker Course has been created to challenge golfers of all experiences and skill levels, including low handicappers. Set to be closed this summer for a bunker, collar and greens renovation, the course also has four signature holes, according to Taylor.

“Hole 4 offers golfers two holes in one, as it has left and right tee complexes that create two entirely different experiences (the left is adjacent to a wetland, while the right forces golfers to hit over the wetland),” she stresses. “Hole 6, a par-3, has great vista views, whereas Hole 8, like Hole 4, provides two different holes in one, as a result of its separate left and right green complexes.”

Moreover, Hole 18 features the clubhouse as a backdrop, as golfers hit their approach shots onto a green that’s surrounded by a bunker in the front, a lake to the right and a deep collection area in the back.

The final hole on the Wanamaker Course.

“Any mishits will be penalized and all recovery shots from around the green will require a deft touch,” Taylor emphasizes. “Each of these holes will be enhanced even further this summer too since the collars and greens will be resurfaced in Trinity zosyiagrass and an ultradwarf Bermudagrass hybrid, known as Tif3D, respectively.

“The bottom line? Each of the three courses offer distinctly different experiences, which is why PGA Golf Club is so special for PGA of America Golf Professionals, members and guests alike.”

