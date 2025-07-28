Colton, Talley, Woods Among Top Players Competing at 2025 Junior PGA Championships

One of junior golf’s major championships—the 49th Junior PGA Championships—tee off at Purdue University’s Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex July 29 - Aug. 1.

The Junior PGA Championships are open to amateurs no older than 18 years of age on Aug. 1, 2025, and all players must have qualified through a PGA of America Section Championship or have been granted an exemption into the field.

The four-day, 72-hole championship will feature 312 players—156 girls and 156 boys playing concurrently. Each division will implement a 36-hole cut on Wednesday, July 30, to the low 60 scorers and ties, and a 54-hole cut Thursday, July 31, to the low 30 scorers and ties. The Championship will be played on the Ackerman-Allen & Kampen-Cosler Courses.

The girls division features nine of the country’s top 20 junior players, according to the Rolex American Junior Golf Association Rankings, highlighted by No. 2 Asterisk Talley, No. 5 Yujie Liu and No. 6 Anna Fang.

The top male junior golfers competing in the Championship include nine of the top 20 junior players, including No. 3 Luke Colton, No. 7 Giuseppe Puebla and No. 8 Jessy Huebner. Also in the field is Charlie Woods, the son of 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, who won the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational in May.

Included in the two fields are 22 players from the host Indiana PGA Section.

The Junior PGA Championships are where the best in the world get their start. Among previous participants are Tiger Woods, Rose Zhang, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Yuka Saso, Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia and Inbee Park.

The winner and runner-up from both the Girls and Boys Divisions at the Junior PGA Championships will earn positions on the 2025 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team, provided they are eligible to represent the U.S. and are members of the high school graduating class of 2026 or younger. The 2025 Junior Ryder Cup will be contested September 23-25 at Nassau Country Club and Bethpage Black in New York.

The 2025 Junior PGA Champions will also receive exemptions into the Augusta National Women's Amateur (Girls Division only), the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and starting this year, the Boys Division winner will now earn an exemption into the 2026 Tulum Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, held at PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico.

The 2024 Junior PGA Championships were held at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, where 17-year-old Avery McCrery won the Girls Division by two strokes with a score of 6-under 281 while 18-year-old Baylor Larrabee captured the Boys Division by three shots with a score of 10-under 277.

Players to Watch at the 2025 Junior PGA Championships

Girls Division :

Asterisk Talley - Chowchilla, California

The No. 2-ranked golfer on the AJGA Rankings, Talley is a three-time Junior All-American. She won the 2024 PING Invitational, the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational presented by Rolex and the 2025 Fortinet Stanford Invitational hosted by Rose Zhang. At just 15 years old, she was the youngest competitor in the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, where she finished T44 as the low amateur. The No. 17 amateur in the world was the runner-up at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur, 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur and 2024 U.S. Girls' Junior championships.

Yujie Liu - Shanghai, China

The No. 5 ranked golfer by the AJGA, Liu won the 2025 RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic in June. The 15-year-old Shanghai native also placed second at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. She is a two-time Junior All-American, earning honorable mention accolades in 2024 following second team honors in 2023.

Anna Fang - San Diego, California

Currently No. 6 on the AJGA Rankings, Fang was the runner-up in the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open and the 2025 Fortinet Stanford Invitational hosted by Rose Zhang. The 16-year-old has also placed top-5 in two recent tournaments, the 75th U.S. Girls’ Junior (T5) and the 2025 RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic (T3).

Boys Division :

Luke Colton - Frisco, Texas

The No. 3-ranked golfer on the AJGA Rankings, Colton’s strong season has included runner-up finishes at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May and the 2024 Rolex Tournament of Champions. The 18-year-old has won consecutive individual high school state championships in Texas and has also placed top-10 in four other recent tournaments. A 2024 First Team Junior All-American, Colton has committed to Vanderbilt University.

Giuseppe Puebla - Royal Palm Beach, Florida

The No. 7-ranked golfer on the AJGA Rankings, the 16-year-old Puebla has two second place finishes in 2025 at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods and the RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic. Additionally, Puebla finished third at the Jones Cup Junior Invitational in December 2024 and played in the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank.

Jessy Huebner - Port St. Lucie, Florida

Currently No. 8 on the AJGA Rankings, Huebner won the 2025 Golf Performance Academy Junior Championship. Other top finishes for Huebner include second at the 2025 Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey, T5 at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational and T2 at the 2024 SCJGA - 30th Annual Bobby Chapman.

Players From the Indiana PGA Section in the Fields (22) :