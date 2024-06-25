Nassau Country Club and Bethpage Black to Host 2025 Junior Ryder Cup

Since 1997, the Junior Ryder Cup has matched the top junior golfers from the United States against the top junior golfers from Europe in a biennial competition that leads into the Ryder Cup. The international showcase of golf’s next generation is designed to continue to build international friendships among the top junior golfers in the world.

The 2025 Junior Ryder Cup will take place over three days. Foursomes and four-ball matches will be contested at Nassau Country Club. The decisive single matches will be contested at Bethpage Black, site of the 2025 Ryder Cup, and streamed live on Peacock. This marks the first time the U.S. Ryder Cup venue will host the Junior Ryder Cup singles matches on the eve of the Ryder Cup.

2023 US Junior Ryder Cup Team at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The U.S. Team, which owns a 7-4-1 record in the event, will consist of six girls and six boys who are U.S. citizens and are members of the high school graduating class of 2026 or younger.

The 2025 U.S. Team points list for qualification will begin at the 2024 Junior PGA Championships , taking place July 30 - August 2 at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. The final U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team will be announced by the PGA of America following the 49th Junior PGA Championships, July 29 - Aug. 1, 2025.

We look forward to hosting the U.S. and European teams at two incredible venues, and are excited to watch as the best junior golfers across the U.S. earn their place on the team. John Lindert, PGA of America President

Ten players will secure berths on the U.S. Team through the following exemptions: the top two finishers in the 2025 Girls and Boys Junior PGA Championships; the 2025 U.S. Girls’ Junior Champion; the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion and the top two girls and boys on the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup points list.

The final two spots, one girl and one boy, will be selected as captain’s picks. The PGA of America will consider multiple national ranking systems such as the Junior Golf Scoreboard, Rolex AJGA Rankings, World Amateur Golf Rankings as well as the remaining top Junior Ryder Cup points finishers.

For additional information on the qualification process, visit here

Established in 1896, Nassau Country Club (NCC) has made an undeniable impact on the history of golf. NCC is home of the Nassau Bet as member J.B. Coles Tappan devised this system of scoring in 1900. The Nassau Bet is a highly-popular betting format that breaks the game into three segments, allowing players to compete over the front nine, back nine and the total 18 holes.

Nassau Country Club

Numerous notable golf course architects have made their mark on NCC, including Tom Bendelow, Seth Raynor, Herbert Strong, Devereux Emmett, Bob Cupp, Cynthia Die McGarey, Tom Marzolf and Fazio Design.

“We are honored to be a part of this special occasion,” said current Nassau Country Club President, Kerrill O’Mahony. “Having the best 24 teenage young men and women from the U.S. and Europe come and showcase their skills over our historic links is a great thrill to us as hosts and we welcome them warmly.”

Major champions, PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour players are among the notable Junior Ryder Cup alumni including: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare of the United States; and Rory McIllroy, Nicolas Colsaerts, Suzann Pettersen, Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda of Europe.

Justin Thomas greets Will Hartman, Nicholas Gross, Miles Russell, Billy Davis, Yana Wilson, and Jay Leng Jr. of Team USA after the final round of the Junior Ryder Cup

Nick Dunlap was a member of the 2021 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team, and recently captured his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2024 The American Express. Miles Russell, who represented the U.S. at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup, became the youngest player to make the cut in the history of the Korn Ferry Tour when the 15-year-old shot 5-under 66 on Friday at the 2024 Lecom Suncoast Classic. Russell accepted a sponsor exemption to make his PGA TOUR debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.