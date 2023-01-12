PGA Past President Paul Levy Named 2023 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team Captain

The PGA of America has named PGA Past President Paul Levy as Captain of the 2023 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team. He will lead the U.S. contingent of 12 boys and girls as they compete in the 12th Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Nazionale and Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, Sept. 26-28.

Levy, who served as the 40th PGA President, was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2021.

“I am incredibly honored to be selected as Captain of the 2023 United States Junior Ryder Cup Team,” said Levy. “The Junior Ryder Cup is a special event that highlights the exceptionally talented junior players from across the United States and Europe. I am looking forward to leading our team in Italy.”

Levy is the President and CEO of PKL Golf Management and Club Services, which specializes in operational management and consulting services to all aspects of the golf and club industry. Additionally, Levy serves as a Search & Consulting Executive at KOPPLIN KUEBLER & WALLACE, an executive search firm focused on executive placement, education and consulting.

Levy earned PGA Membership in 1986 and has served in a leadership capacity at both the Section and national levels since 1992. A member of the Southwest PGA Section, Levy brought a deep commitment to enhancing the skills and employment opportunities of PGA Professionals while serving as PGA President.

The 2023 U.S. Team, which is seeking its seventh straight victory in the biennial competition, will feature six boys and six girls who are U.S. citizens and are members of the high school graduating class of 2024 or younger. All potential players must compete in the 2023 Girls or Boys Junior PGA Championship to be eligible, unless exceptional circumstances prevent the player from competing. There will be 10 players who qualify as exemptions and two Captain’s picks made by Levy.

The final U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, following the 47th Junior PGA Championships.

As of 2023, the Junior Ryder Cup will take place over three days instead of two, with the Ryder Cup venue hosting the decisive singles matches for the first time. Golf Nazionale will be the venue for the first two days of foursomes and fourballs on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 27. The competition will then move to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the eve of the Ryder Cup, Thursday, Sept. 28.

The trademark swing of @JordanSpieth on display at the Junior Ryder Cup in 2008. 👌#MondayMotivation | #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/Iqt6We3FY5 — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) January 4, 2021

Among Junior Ryder Cup alumni are major champions, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players including: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare of the United States; and Rory McIlroy, Nicolas Colsaerts, Suzann Pettersen, Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda of Europe.

*The 2020 Junior Ryder Cup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Team was selected and performed an exhibition at Whistling Straits.



