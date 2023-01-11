Netflix Golf Documentary “FULL SWING” to Debut Feb. 15

The long-awaited arrival of professional golf’s debut on Netflix is finally here.

“FULL SWING,” the upcoming immersive documentary series following a group of professional golfers on and off the course throughout the 2022 PGA TOUR season, will debut on February 15. The series was developed by producers of Netflix’s well-known Formula One show, “Drive to Survive,” and will tag along with a group of PGA TOUR players at golf’s biggest events, including the PGA Championship.

The eight episode series will showcase players through their wins and losses, allowing fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to compete — and succeed — at the highest levels in men’s professional golf. Defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas is among the PGA TOUR stars that will be featured on “FULL SWING.”

