Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

Netflix Golf Documentary “FULL SWING” to Debut Feb. 15

Published on

The long-awaited arrival of professional golf’s debut on Netflix is finally here.
“FULL SWING,” the upcoming immersive documentary series following a group of professional golfers on and off the course throughout the 2022 PGA TOUR season, will debut on February 15. The series was developed by producers of Netflix’s well-known Formula One show, “Drive to Survive,” and will tag along with a group of PGA TOUR players at golf’s biggest events, including the PGA Championship. 
The eight episode series will showcase players through their wins and losses, allowing fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to compete — and succeed — at the highest levels in men’s professional golf. Defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas is among the PGA TOUR stars that will be featured on “FULL SWING.”
Check it out!




We also recommend

Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 08, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
quick coaching
Lessons from Jon Rahm’s Hawaiian Comeback Victory
A Journey in Golf Together
Game Changers
A Journey in Golf Together
A participant reacts to his shot during the 2022 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Austen Amacker/PGA of America)
Latest
5 Reasons Why 2023 is Going to be a Great Year for Golfers
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech