5 Reasons Why 2023 is Going to be a Great Year for Golfers

Speaking of debuts, much has been written about PGA Frisco; the new home of the PGA of America. We all will get to see the Fields Ranch East course in May when the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship comes to town. Gil Hanse’s critically acclaimed design which will host several championships in the coming decade starts in just five months. From the 35 PGA Professionals to PGA Champion Padraig Harrington, the best men in the world 50 and older will be the first to write history at the home of the PGA of America.