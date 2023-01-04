Latest
5 Reasons Why 2023 is Going to be a Great Year for Golfers
A participant reacts to his shot during the 2022 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Austen Amacker/PGA of America)
Bring on Baltusrol. It's going to be a historic 2023. #KPMGWomensPGA pic.twitter.com/fMbb37pCqP— KPMG Women's PGA Championship (@KPMGWomensPGA) January 3, 2023
- Two of the biggest events of the major championship calendar will be contested in the Northeast. The 105th PGA Championship will be played at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is coming to famed Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey.
The leaves are bright at Oak Hill, and what a sight it is to see. 😍#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/FQdPBjlWSy— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) November 17, 2022Between the two venues, they have hosted 20 major championships and a Ryder Cup. Remember how cool Southern Hills was last year, or how special Congressional Country Club was for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Well, we get two more historic venues with modern upgrades to showcase to the masses.
Watch this to get pumped up to go play this weekend! ⛳️#FriscoFriday pic.twitter.com/aMIQw88fzL— PGA of America (@PGA) October 28, 2022
- Speaking of debuts, much has been written about PGA Frisco; the new home of the PGA of America. We all will get to see the Fields Ranch East course in May when the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship comes to town. Gil Hanse’s critically acclaimed design which will host several championships in the coming decade starts in just five months. From the 35 PGA Professionals to PGA Champion Padraig Harrington, the best men in the world 50 and older will be the first to write history at the home of the PGA of America.
Flip the calendars 📆, it’s officially a @RyderCup year 🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/1NZeMUdtB1— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) January 1, 2023
- How about some Team Golf? Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, is hosting the Ryder Cup this year. It’s been 30 years since the U.S. Team won on foreign soil (1993 at The Belfry). Competing in Rome marks only the third time the matches have been contested in continental Europe. September can’t get here soon enough.
Have some bugs in your chipping? Try @MackMamaGolf's windshield wiper drill to wipe them away! #TuesdayTip pic.twitter.com/AkIL3qUcuQ— PGA of America (@PGA) October 18, 2022
- I love golf because there are so many opportunities for a fresh start. A new shot, a new course, or a new best score. The best way to reset your game is to set fresh objectives. One of my goals each year is to take a lesson. Yes, even a PGA Coach takes lessons. I want to get better, and you should too. If you don’t know a PGA Professional nearby, PGA.com is the perfect place to find one. Start your year like me and get a lesson to inspire your game.
Who hit it better? Executive Director @GriffNOhio? NOPGA Staff enjoying an evening @Topgolf. Thank you @PGA. pic.twitter.com/EMLjNHApTY— Northern Ohio PGA (@NOhioPGA) January 20, 2020
- There are so many ways to introduce new people to the game. TopGolf, PopStroke and other innovative franchises continue to draw people in. Golf brands are collaborating outside the industry on products. I’m going to try as many new ways to play and enjoy the game as I can in the coming months and you should do the same.