The PGA of America, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa Host Women’s Golf Day

Women’s Golf Day aims to “create a supportive and inclusive community of women who can come together to learn, play, and grow through the sport of golf.”

The PGA of America and Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa took this mantra to heart in hosting more than 70 women at PGA Frisco for Women’s Golf Day , meant to recognize and inspire the growth of women’s golf.

The day started with a “choose your own adventure,” letting participants select either a round on The Swing, the facility’s 10-hole par-3 course, or a one-hour lesson at the PGA of America Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile.

The women then got to enjoy brunch, a tour of the Home of the PGA of America and a fireside chat featuring influential women in the world of golf. One of them was Paige Holland, PGA, Coach at the PGA of America Coaching Center, who shared more about the women’s clinics she hosts, as well as what it means being a role model to the junior golfers she coaches. Holland talked about how she gets to connect and inspire junior golfers through teaching. This allows her to not only grow the game but also foster community by inspiring women to come together and learn the sport.

"It’s great to see so many women come together to share their passion for the game,” said Holland. “At the PGA of America Coaching Center, we're here to help women hone their skills and feel confident on the course. Events like this are perfect for expanding our community and proving that golf is for everyone."

Also on the panel was Elisa Gaudet, founder of Women’s Golf Day; Trish Holt, PGA Head Golf Professional at Fields Ranch; Maddi MacClurg, editor and producer at GOLF.com ; and LaVonda Renfro, COO of Veritex Bank. They emphasized the importance of promoting women’s golf, fostering the love of golf in women of all ages and the impact that the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship—which is being played at PGA Frisco June 2025—has on women’s golf.

Gaudet, celebrating the 10th year of Women’s Golf Day, explained the vision behind the organization and how it has grown. Gaudet recalled starting the organization to shine a spotlight on women’s golf and create a space to bring together women regardless of their experience, as well as establish a sisterhood that they can lean on wherever they are.

Women’s golf has grown significantly. In 2017, there were approximately 5.8 million women playing golf; by 2024 that number was 7.9 million, and the National Golf Foundation projects continued growth. Notably, 28 percent of all on-course golfers today are women.

Keeping up with demand, the PGA of America Coaching Center offers more women’s clinics, private lessons, short-game assessments and other ways to welcome players.

All Women’s Golf Day participants were given a ticket to the upcoming KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where they can see the best women golfers in the world compete in one of the game’s five women’s major championships.

Many women said they were grateful for the experience and the support.

“I loved the clinic because it really educated me on proper technique and taught me how to play the sport,” said Caylin Cannady, a Women’s Golf Day participant.“The environment was so encouraging and welcoming, and getting expert advice from someone with deep industry knowledge made a huge difference.”