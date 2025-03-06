PGA of America’s Women’s Golf Clinics Schedule Announced for 2025

The PGA of America Women’s Clinics have empowered over 49,000 women through the game of golf since 27-time LPGA Tour champion Jane Blalock, a New Hampshire native, launched the program in 1991.

Celebrating its 35th season with Blalock at the helm, this nationwide series of full day golf clinics tailored to women and led by an all-female roster of talented PGA/LPGA Certified Coaches will kick things off in Delray Beach, Florida on Monday March 24, 2025 at The Seagate Golf Club.

“Nearly 45% of our participants have never held a golf club,” says Blalock, Founder/CEO of the PGA of America Women’s Clinics. “We are proud to introduce the game of golf to so many new women each season while providing everyone an opportunity for continued improvement and personal development in a comfortable and relaxed environment. For many, the experience has proven to be life changing.”

At each Clinic, participants receive personalized instruction covering full swing, short game and putting analysis, plus on-course playing lessons.

“The PGA of America is honored to work alongside Jane, and we're thrilled to facilitate these accessible clinics around the country,” says Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and President of the PGA of America. “Today, there are nearly eight million women enjoying the game, one of the fastest growing demographics within golf. The PGA of America is committed to fostering an environment where the next generation of women can thrive both on and off the golf course.”

With a maximum student to coach ratio of 8:1, women are paired with the same female PGA/LPGA Certified Coach for the entire day, assuring individualized attention as well as the natural team building and bonding that comes with learning as a group. Additionally, all participants enjoy breakfast, lunch, a professional swing exhibition with Q&A, and a networking reception held at the end of the day.

“Each year the energy level seems to surpass the previous year,” says Blalock. “Last season’s participants were enthusiastic from the moment they arrived and really came in with a take-no-prisoners attitude. There seems to be less and less trepidation about giving golf a try and increasing levels of passion for learning the game.”

Blalock and the PGA of America expect to welcome nearly 1,200 women to the series in 2025. The Clinics will make 12 stops in nine U.S. markets, including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Florida, New York, New Jersey and San Jose.

“We listen to our partners and secure markets of interest to them,” says Blalock, noting that each national partner receives an allocation of participation spots across the series as part of their sponsorship. Where supporting companies are headquartered or have offices can influence where the Clinics appear, as it makes participating easier on those invitees.

“We also tend to return to venues where we’ve had a positive experience,” says Blalock, whose team researches and selects facilities that can accommodate the program’s unique needs and typical audience of 72-96 female golfers: adequate function space, large driving range and practice areas, a women-friendly environment, and amenities.

“We know what to expect from the courses we keep on our schedule, and the teams there are great to work with. Naturally, we are thrilled to return to venues that understand our needs and where we can continue to thrive,” smiles Blalock.

The 2024 PGA of America Women’s Clinics on-site exit surveys returned an unprecedented 100% satisfaction rating from all participants.

“After more than three decades of executing this program, I stay motivated because I see even more women getting into the game,” says Blalock. “I stay motivated because it works.”

2025 PGA of America Women's Clinics Schedule

March 24: Delray Beach, FL (Florida) | The Seagate Country Club

May 19: Purchase, NY (New York 1) | Old Oaks Country Club

June 2: Hawthorn Woods, IL (Chicago 1) | Hawthorn Woods Country Club

June 16: Sharon, MA (Boston 1) | The Cape Club of Sharon

July 14: Haverhill, MA (Boston 2) | Renaissance Golf Club

July 21: Purchase, NY (New York 2) | Old Oaks Country Club

July 28: Farmington, CT (Connecticut) | The Country Club of Farmington

Aug 11: San Jose, CA (California) | Silver Creek Valley Country Club

Aug 25: Livingston, NJ (New Jersey) | Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club

Sep 22: Kildeer, IL (Chicago 2) | Kemper Lakes Golf Club

Oct 13: Charlotte, NC (North Carolina) | Ballantyne Country Club

Oct 27: Prosper, TX (Texas) | Gentle Creek Country Club

All clinics are held on Mondays.

The PGA of America Women’s Clinics are implemented annually by Blalock’s Boston-based golf event management company, JBC Golf. To inquire about business partnerships, hosted groups or engagement opportunities for women of all skill levels, please visit http://www.pgawomensclinics. com.