At PGA Women's Clinics, Golf Legend Jane Blalock & Fellow Coaches Roll Learning, Networking & Fun Into One Unforgettable Day

On Aug. 28, over 80 women arrived at Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club in Livingston, New Jersey, ready to learn a little bit about golf.

Later that day, they actually experienced a whole lot more.

So is the magic of PGA Women's Clinics presented by AIG, a nationwide presentation of full day golf clinics hosted by 27-time LPGA Tour winner Jane Blalock that's produced in partnership with the PGA of America and led by best in class, female PGA/LPGA Coaches.

Eleven of those coaches were onsite at Cedar Hill, ready to provide a full day of instruction for the participants, which included a personal assessment; full swing, putting and short game lessons, as well as an on-course playing lesson with etiquette tips included.

Participants also receive breakfast, lunch and networking reception that include remarks from women in executive leadership positions, plus a professional swing exhibition and Q&A, as well as some awesome gifts.

All in all, it ends up being an unforgettable day for the participants to not only learn the game, but build strong relationships through it.