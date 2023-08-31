Game Changers
At PGA Women's Clinics, Golf Legend Jane Blalock & Fellow Coaches Roll Learning, Networking & Fun Into One Unforgettable Day
By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
On Aug. 28, over 80 women arrived at Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club in Livingston, New Jersey, ready to learn a little bit about golf.
Later that day, they actually experienced a whole lot more.
So is the magic of PGA Women's Clinics presented by AIG, a nationwide presentation of full day golf clinics hosted by 27-time LPGA Tour winner Jane Blalock that's produced in partnership with the PGA of America and led by best in class, female PGA/LPGA Coaches.
Eleven of those coaches were onsite at Cedar Hill, ready to provide a full day of instruction for the participants, which included a personal assessment; full swing, putting and short game lessons, as well as an on-course playing lesson with etiquette tips included.
Participants also receive breakfast, lunch and networking reception that include remarks from women in executive leadership positions, plus a professional swing exhibition and Q&A, as well as some awesome gifts.
All in all, it ends up being an unforgettable day for the participants to not only learn the game, but build strong relationships through it.
The final event of the year will be on Nov. 6 at Stanford Golf Course in California, and over the course of 2023, ten other facilities around the country have hosted a PGA Women's Clinic. For more information on these great events and to sign up for the event's excellent newsletter that will have details for next year coming soon, visit PGAWomensClinics.com.