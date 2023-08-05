Every Day She Can, Missy Williams, PGA, Aims to Make Another Person Feel Welcomed Through Golf

Tara Golf & Country Club PGA Head Professional Missy Williams (above, far left) was introduced to the game early on in her life.

Now, she wants to make sure that people from all paths have an opportunity to embrace it, as well.

Originally from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, Williams’ parents picked up the game at a local 9-hole course shortly before she was born, and continued to play throughout her childhood. So, Missy caught the golf bug quickly.



“If they wanted to go play, I went along as a very young child,” says Williams, Vice President of the Southwest Chapter of the North Florida PGA Section. “I have played the game all my life, and it was totally through them that I learned how.”

Williams has been working at Tara Golf & Country Club in Bradenton, Florida, since 2000. She was hired as the First Assistant, and then two years later was promoted to Head Professional, all before becoming a PGA Member.

Missy Williams has spent a lifetime playing golf after learning from her parents.

“I wanted to become a teacher and was asked when I was going to take the PAT (Player Ability Test),” remembers Williams. “I honestly didn’t know what that was, but when it was explained to me, I wanted to do it. I passed it on my first attempt, and the rest was history.”

Williams became a PGA Member in 2006, adding, “All while working as a Head Professional. Not an easy thing, but I had the drive to get it done.”

She has cultivated a welcoming environment to all at Tara Golf & Country Club, leaning on her early days of playing golf with her parents. Her focus on actively inviting the LGBTQ+ community to the game has introduced many with open arms who otherwise wouldn’t have given it a shot.

Williams dials-in her events to make people feel included in something while playing golf.

For her efforts to grow the game, Williams earned the 2022 North Florida PGA Southwest Chapter’s Golf Professional of the Year, Player Development and Bill Strausbaugh Awards.

“Knowing that golf is such a difficult sport to learn, it’s not easy to feel comfortable moving into a community to meet new people, play golf and fit in,” Williams says. “I teach a lot of LGBTQ+ golfers who have been referred to me through the community. I have them traveling from three different counties to take lessons.”

Williams’ keys to making golf more welcoming are to get involved and be authentic.

“Get engaged in the community, in local golf leagues, and be welcoming to outside events,” Williams advises. “Outside leagues and events are a great way to see what to expect if they were members. Give them a member experience, and they will support the facility.

“I have been myself through the whole process.” Missy Williams, PGA

Williams sees golf as a great way to help foster a true sense of community and belonging through hosting clinics, offering free gatherings and running fun events, such as Women’s Golf Day or a Ladies-Only Happy Hour.

“(Golf) has brought me from a very shy person into a ‘give me the microphone’ PGA Chapter and Section leader, and a part of many amazing committees,” she says.

One of those committees is the PGA Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG), a group dedicated to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts within the PGA of America.

“I have been loving the involvement, the education and, of course, the opportunities that are out there that I didn't know about,” Williams adds about getting involved in PGA Pride ERG. “DEI has started to become an important part of the PGA, and I am happy to be a part of the process and looking forward to learning and meeting more like-minded PGA Professionals.”

Missy Williams (right) has seen amazing growth in her career by being authentic.

Williams was also selected for the 2023-24 Class of PGA LEAD (Cohort VIII), the Association’s leadership development program created to identify, mentor and progress PGA Members from diverse backgrounds along a guided path to volunteer leadership roles at the Chapter, Section and National levels of the Association.

PGA LEAD also helps PGA Members who have a desire to serve and make an impact within the communities where they work and live — which Williams is a shining example of.

From the outside looking in, golf can be seen as an exclusive community, but by following the example of Missy Williams, PGA, it can also be recognized as a game for all.