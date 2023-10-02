Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
In the Spotlight at the Ryder Cup, Both U.S. and Europe Trust Titleist

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Max Homa after winning his singles match at the 2023 Ryder Cup.(Getty Images)

Ryder Cup pressure — there’s nothing like it in golf, and maybe even sports.
While Team Europe were the ones who excelled in the spotlight and shined to victory over the U.S., 16 ½ — 11 ½, players on both sides at Marco Simone were teeing it up with Titleist.
In total, 12 of the 24 players put a Titleist golf ball in play at Marco Simone. Titleist was also the most trusted equipment brand, with more players using Titleist drivers (10 players), irons (7) and Vokey wedges (15) this week in Rome than any other equipment company.
That included the United States’ top player, Max Homa, who was the only U.S. player in Rome to play all five matches and went 3-1-1. Homa plays Titleist’s Pro V1 ball, TSR3 driver, TSR2 fairway woods, a mix of the T100s, T100 and 620 MB irons, Vokey Design SM9 wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter.
Max Homa. (Getty Images)
Max Homa. (Getty Images)
In addition to Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth and 2022 PGA Champion Justin Thomas also used Titleist clubs and golf balls, while World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay played the Pro V1 and Pro V1x.
Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland. (Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland. (Getty Images)
Meanwhile, on the European side, Ludvig Åberg, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton put the Pro V1x in play, while Viktor Hovland — who was one of two players to play all five matches for Europe and secure 3½ points — used the Pro V1.
When the world’s best players come to the most pressured-pack event, the evidence is pretty clear: They trust Titleist.

