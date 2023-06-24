Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

At the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Players Trust Titleist

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

The second women’s major championship of 2023 is underway this week, as the world’s best are tackling a restored Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
A $10 million purse is up for grabs — tied for largest on the LPGA with the U.S. Open — plus some well-earned major championship glory where the winner will join the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson as players who’ve claimed a big title at Baltusrol.
And when it comes to competing for golf’s biggest prizes, the top players on tour choose Titleist. 
This week, Titleist will once again be the No. 1 ball at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with 75 percent of the field playing the company’s signature Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf ball — more than seven times the nearest competitor.
One of Titleist’s biggest assets is its well-known and longstanding reliability. When a tour player like major champion Lydia Ko can have faith in the products they’re using — especially at such a big stage like the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship — it says a lot about the product.
“I just love how it’s the No. 1 golf ball. It’s not just an advertisement,” says Ko. “It is something that I believe and something that I really trust. The golf ball is such a crucial part from an equipment standpoint and in my game.”
Titleist’s golf ball also brings higher performance quality to every part of a player’s game, too.
 “Being able to carry bunkers, take aggressive lines is important,” says Danielle Kang, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2017 at Olympia Fields outside Chicago. “I play the Titleist Pro V1x because during ball testing we found out that Pro V1x has higher ball speed for me. The ball flies higher, spins more and carries further."
Leona Maguire, the 54-hole leader, has played Titleist her whole life, and that built-in trust is crucial for the big stage she’ll face this weekend at Baltusrol.
“I've (played a Titleist golf ball) all up through my junior golf, amateur golf, college golf,” says Maguire. “Trust is a massive thing. I trust what my golf ball does for me and that’s a lot of peace of mind I have on the golf course, knowing exactly how my golf ball is going to react on the greens.”

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

