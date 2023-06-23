Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
quick coaching

Perfect Your Chipping Setup Like Mariah Stackhouse

Published on

We've all been there, you're just a few yards from the green, with the pin tantalizingly close. It's the perfect opportunity for a precise chip shot to save par or even sink that birdie.
Success in chipping starts before you even start your backswing. Solid setup fundamentals are the key ingredient for delivering those gratifying one-hop pin seekers consistently and saving strokes where the matter most.
Mariah Stackhouse's chip in for eagle on the 18th hole at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is a perfect example of solid fundamentals paying big dividends.
Follow these tips from PGA Coach Bridget Ackley to stick your chips close, or hole them out like Mariah Stackhouse:

We also recommend

Make More Putts Like Brooke Henderson
quick coaching
Make More Putts Like Brooke Henderson
Create Crisp Contact with Your Irons Like Carlota Ciganda
quick coaching
Create Crisp Contact with Your Irons Like Carlota Ciganda
Hit Your Hybrids Flush Like Rose Zhang
Intermediate
Hit Your Hybrids Flush Like Rose Zhang
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech