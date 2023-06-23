Perfect Your Chipping Setup Like Mariah Stackhouse

We've all been there, you're just a few yards from the green, with the pin tantalizingly close. It's the perfect opportunity for a precise chip shot to save par or even sink that birdie.

Success in chipping starts before you even start your backswing. Solid setup fundamentals are the key ingredient for delivering those gratifying one-hop pin seekers consistently and saving strokes where the matter most.

Mariah Stackhouse's chip in for eagle on the 18th hole at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is a perfect example of solid fundamentals paying big dividends.

Follow these tips from PGA Coach Bridget Ackley to stick your chips close, or hole them out like Mariah Stackhouse: