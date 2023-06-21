Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
Intermediate

Hit Your Hybrids Flush Like Rose Zhang

Published on

Rose Zhang hit perhaps one of the shots of the year on the LPGA Tour a few weeks ago at the Mizuho Americas Open, striking a hybrid to 12 feet to help her secure her first victory as a professional.
Zhang’s win at Liberty National is not too far away from where she’ll be making her major championship debut at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, taking place at a restored Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.
There will be plenty of hybrid shots needed for Zhang at the Lower Course this week, and you may face those types of shots in your own rounds. PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski is here to help with a few great tips from Zhang that you can use to improve your hybrid strikes:

We also recommend

Chipping Tips to Master Thick Rough Like the Pros at the U.S. Open
quick coaching
Chipping Tips to Master Thick Rough Like the Pros at the U.S. Open
Four Kettlebell Exercises That Add Power to Your Golf Swing
Fitness
Four Kettlebell Exercises That Add Power to Your Golf Swing
Putting Tips to Conquer Fast Greens Like the Pros at the U.S. Open
Intermediate
Putting Tips to Conquer Fast Greens Like the Pros at the U.S. Open
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech