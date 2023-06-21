Hit Your Hybrids Flush Like Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang hit perhaps one of the shots of the year on the LPGA Tour a few weeks ago at the Mizuho Americas Open, striking a hybrid to 12 feet to help her secure her first victory as a professional.

Zhang’s win at Liberty National is not too far away from where she’ll be making her major championship debut at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, taking place at a restored Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.

There will be plenty of hybrid shots needed for Zhang at the Lower Course this week, and you may face those types of shots in your own rounds. PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski is here to help with a few great tips from Zhang that you can use to improve your hybrid strikes: