Chipping Tips to Master Thick Rough Like the Pros at the U.S. Open

Published on

Each year the four major championships fascinate the golf world through their unique traditions. The majesty of the Masters, the history of the Open, the heart of the PGA Championship, and the rough of the U.S. Open. This year's U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club is no different, as we watch the best players in the world contend with a unique punishment for missing a fairway.
While the conditions at your home course are most likely far more forgiving than what we'll see at LACC, to scramble effectively you need to know the techniques that will give you the best shot at surviving the thick stuff.
In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski gives you the key setup and swing tips to get you back in play:

(Photo courtesy of USGA)
