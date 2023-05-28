Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Hit Solid Strikes With Your Irons Like Stewart Cink

Published on

In his first senior major championship, Stewart Cink is stepping up to the plate with some big-time shots.
None were more bigger than the hole-in-one he made on the par-3 13th hole at Fields Ranch East during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship with a 6-iron from 191 yards.
While it’s the seventh ace of Cink’s career, you don’t necessarily need to make your own to learn from his silky swing.
Here’s a few tips from PGA Coach Ryan Adams on how you can improve your iron play:

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

