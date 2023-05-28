Hit Solid Strikes With Your Irons Like Stewart Cink

In his first senior major championship, Stewart Cink is stepping up to the plate with some big-time shots.

None were more bigger than the hole-in-one he made on the par-3 13th hole at Fields Ranch East during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship with a 6-iron from 191 yards.

While it’s the seventh ace of Cink’s career, you don’t necessarily need to make your own to learn from his silky swing.

Here’s a few tips from PGA Coach Ryan Adams on how you can improve your iron play: