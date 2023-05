Two-time PGA Champion Padraig Harrington was on fire during the first round the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, carding an 8-under 64 at Fields Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco.

Part of Harrington’s impressive Round 1 was due to his scintillating performance on the Gil Hanse-created greens.

Follow his head with a few tips from PGA Coach Ryan Adams, PGA: