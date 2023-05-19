Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Quick Coaching Tips from the PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

There’s no doubt you’ll be tuning into the 2023 PGA Championship over the next few days, so why not get better at golf while you’re watching!
Enter the PGA.com Quick Coaching Tip Hub, where we’ll be providing you quick-hitting tips from all the Championship rounds to help you improve all aspects of your game.

Round 1

Dial in Your Irons With Viktor Hovland
Lag Putt to Perfection Like Keegan Bradley
Follow Rory's Lead and Use the Putter From Off the Green
Hit Bombs Like Adam Scott

Round 2

Lean Into a New Stance for Good Spin

Master the Bump and Run Like Tyrrell Hatton

Take a Tip From Tiger Woods at the 2002 PGA Championship to Master Fairway Bunkers
Be Smooth From the Sand Like 1986 PGA Champion Bob Tway
Braden Shattuck Leads Team of PGA Professionals to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club
The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

