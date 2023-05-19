Quick Coaching Tips from the PGA Championship

There’s no doubt you’ll be tuning into the 2023 PGA Championship over the next few days, so why not get better at golf while you’re watching!

Enter the PGA.com Quick Coaching Tip Hub, where we’ll be providing you quick-hitting tips from all the Championship rounds to help you improve all aspects of your game.

Round 1

Dial in Your Irons With Viktor Hovland

Lag Putt to Perfection Like Keegan Bradley

Follow Rory's Lead and Use the Putter From Off the Green

Hit Bombs Like Adam Scott

Round 2

Lean Into a New Stance for Good Spin





Master the Bump and Run Like Tyrrell Hatton