Braden Shattuck Leads Team of PGA Professionals to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club

(Darren Carroll/PGA of America).

Braden Shattuck of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, who won the 2023 PGA Professional Championship on May 3, will lead the Corebridge Financial PGA Team at the 2023 PGA Championship, May 15-21, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The team comprises the 20 low scorers from the PGA Professional Championship.

The 28-year old Shattuck, who just became a PGA Professional in 2022 and was playing in his first PGA Professional Championship, will make his PGA Championship debut.

The 2023 PGA Championship will feature two other PGA Professional Champions in Alex Beach (2019) and Michael Block (2014).
Beach, from Stillwater, Minnesota, will be the most experienced of the 20 PGA Professionals at Oak Hill. He will be playing in his fifth straight PGA Championship and sixth overall (2017, 2019-22).

Block, who is from Mission Viejo, California, will be appearing in his fifth career PGA Championship (2014, 2016, 2018, 2022). 

Wyatt Worthington II of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, who made history in 2016 as the second African American PGA Professional to earn a PGA Championship berth, will return to the field for his third time after also playing in 2022. 
Five of the PGA Professionals will be making their second trip to the PGA Championship, including Ben Kern of Grove City, Ohio, who made the cut at Bellerive in 2018 as the low PGA Professional and finished T-42.

Eleven members will be making their PGA Championship debuts, including Shattuck, who was among four PGA Professionals making their PGA Professional Championship debut.

The low 20 scorers who have earned exemptions into the 2023 PGA Championship and a position on the 2023 Corebridge Financial PGA Team include:

Braden Shattuck (Glen Mills, Pa.) - Rolling Green Golf Club, Philadelphia Section
Matt Cahill (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) - Seminole Golf Club, South Florida Section

Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.) - Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Southern California Section

Kenny Pigman (Ontario, Calif.) - Arrowhead Country Club, Southern California Section

Gabe Reynolds (Dallas, Texas) - Topgolf-Dallas, Northern Texas Section

John Somers (New Port Richey, Fla.) - Southern Hills Plantation Club, North Florida Section

Jeremy Wells (Estero, Fla.) - Cypress Lake Golf Club, South Florida Section

Steve Holmes (Simi Valley, Calif.) - Rustic Canyon Golf Course, Southern California Section

Wyatt Worthington II (Reynoldsburg, Ohio) - The Golf Depot At Central Park, Southern Ohio Section

Colin Inglis (Creswell, Ore.) - Shadow Hills Country Club, Pacific Northwest Section

Russell Grove (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho) - North Idaho College, Pacific Northwest Section

Josh Speight (Locust Hill, Va.) - The Club at Viniterra, Middle Atlantic Section

Jesse Droemer (Houston, Texas) - Lakeside Country Club, Southern Texas Section

Greg Koch (Orlando, Fla.) - Ritz-Carlton Golf Club-Grande Lakes Orlando, North Florida Section

Alex Beach (Stillwater, Minn.) - Westchester Country Club, Metropolitan Section

Ben Kern (Grove City, Ohio) - Hickory Hills Golf Club, Southern Ohio Section

Chris French (Rockford, Ill.) - Aldeen Golf Club, Illinois Section

Anthony Cordes (Johns Creek, Ga.) - Cherokee Town & Country Club, Georgia Section

J.J. Killeen (Lubbock, Texas) - Red Feather Golf and Social Club, Northern Texas Section

Chris Sanger (Red Hook, N.Y.) - Woodstock Golf Club, Northeastern New York Section

