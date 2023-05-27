Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Catch Your Next Chip Crisp Like Stewart Cink

68-68 — not bad a for major championship debut, right?
That’s the case for Stewart Cink, who’s playing in his first senior major this week in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco’s East Course.
Cink had back-to-back rounds of four birdies, including one on the final hole of Fields Ranch East that put him in a brief tie for the lead early in the second round (Padraig Harrington now leads by three).
Check out the 2009 Open Champion’s great chip below, plus a few tips you can use this weekend from PGA Coach Ryan Adams:

