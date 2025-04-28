NC State Wins 2025 PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Spring Championship

Golf Club at North Carolina State University claimed its second national title today in a wire-to-wire finish at the 2025 PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) Spring Championship at Mission Resort + Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. The club previously won the title at the 2022 Spring Championship.

“We were leading after Round 1 and feeling pretty stressed out overnight, but I’m glad we all came through and played well on Sunday and got it done at the end,” said Travis Moore, Golf Club at North Carolina State Club President.

The players’ bond, Moore said, made the difference and helped the team bring home their first national title in three years.

“We’ve got people who’ve played three or four years of club golf together, so we really know each other really well,” he said. “We keep each other in it when we pass each other on a hole. It’s amazing being friends with seven guys and being able to do something like this. It’s awesome.”

Players from the NC State team look over their new hardware.

North Carolina State built on a +1 (356) Round 1 lead to finish +24 (739, 356-383). Reigning champion Grand Canyon University finished second (+31, 746, 372-374), seven strokes behind North Carolina State. Texas A&M Golf Club (+32, 747, 365-382) finished third, followed by Keiser University with a +37 (752, 369-383) in fourth. The University of Massachusetts Amherst Golf Club rounded out the top five with a +39 (754, 380-374).

With a two-day score of -2 (141,69-72), Ajay Patel of the University of Florida took home the individual medalist honors. Four players tied for second, rounding out the top five and comprising the All-Tournament Team: Ethan Laake of the University of Cincinnati (+1, 144, 74-40); Ian Gillis from Keiser University (+1, 144, 75-69); UMass Amherst Golf Club’s Chris Pickering (+1, 144, 75-69); and Gage Foddrell, an individual player representing Parker University (+1, 144, 73-71).

Ajay Patel.

Patel thanked his team for making his individual medalist honors possible.

“So, we didn’t play very well in the first round, and we got a very early tee time,” he said. “But we got some good conditions, and it just helped me to play better today.

“I just found the stretch and made some birdies,” Patel continued. “I had a little struggle on Hole No. 17, but I played well at the end.”

2025 PGA NCCGA Spring Championship All-Tournament Team

Awarded to the Top 5 individual finishers, including ties:

Ajay Patel, University of Florida

Ethan Laake of the University of Cincinnati

Ian Gillis from Keiser University

Chris Pickering, UMass Amherst Golf Club

Gage Foddrell Parker University

2025 PGA NCCGA Spring Champions

Golf Club at North Carolina State University

Club President: Travis Moore

Cayden Bryner

Andrew Byrd

Chase Finch

Josiah Linton

Jackson Maze

Paul McClean

Travis Moore

Will Farrell

Club golf teams competed in their respective regions throughout the spring semester to advance to the Championship. Teams and individual players qualified by: