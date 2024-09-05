The Best Collegiate Club Golf Courses

School is back in session, which only means one thing: fall golf has arrived!

Crisp mornings, leaves turning colors, early weekend rounds before football . . . it's all back and we can't wait.

And at a lot of colleges and universities across the country, golfers are teeing it up through the National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA). Over 400 colleges have club golf teams, and you can see if your school has one to join here.

Collegiate club golf also offers an amazing opportunity to play some fantastic courses around the country. Check out the list below!

Mission Resort + Club

The 16th hole of the El Campeón Course at Mission Resort + Club.

Located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, this historic resort is a must-play if you're ever in the Orlando area. Its two courses, El Campeón and Las Colinas, offer two different experiences with unique architecture and scenery that you wouldn't expect to find in Florida.

Kingsmill Resort

Kingsmill is one of the premier golf destinations on the East Coast, and that's not just because of its hospitality; there's also three-world class courses on-property for golfers to tackle. The standout, Pete Dye-designed River Course is stunning and the crown jewel of Kingsmill golf. The Plantation, designed by Arnold Palmer, and Woods Course offer complementary designs and round out a stellar offering at this Williamsburg, Virginia, resort.

ThunderHawk Golf Club

Situated on the north side of Chicago in Beach Park, ThunderHawk is one of Chicagoland's best public golf offerings. Opened in 1999, it provides golfers with some of the best greens and collection of par 5s in possibly all of the Midwest, and the routing is masterfully done through natural surrounds. ThunderHawk is recoginized by the Audubon Society as a Signature Sanctuary Course and the fall is a perfect time to play this gem!

The Golf Courses of Lawsonia

(Photo by Patrick Koenig)

Right up the road from ThunderHawk in Green Lake, Wisconsin, sits a set of maybe two of the most underrated golf courses in the country. The Golf Courses of Lawsonia are beloved by Wisconsin golfers for a reason; the Links Course is annually ranked as one of the best layouts in the country, while the Woodlands is a fantastic parkland style course that sits in a natural setting. Lawsonia also has on-site lodging and food & beverage options, making it an ideal place to play if you're looking for a weekend trip.