John Simmons, PGA, is Shaping the Next Generation of Golfers at Providence College

Kevin Legnard fell in love with golf when he was 16 — and his passion for the game fueled him and his team this past weekend as they competed at the PGA NCCGA (National Collegiate Club Golf Association) Spring Nationals at WinStar Golf Club in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Following a Saturday night outbreak of tornadoes and storms that caused major damage throughout the Texoma area, officials canceled the final round of the tournament on Sunday. Scores from the first round were recognized as final, and teams from Grand Canyon University and Miami University (Ohio) shared the national champion title.

Despite the weather and the disappointment of the shortened tournament, Legnard and his team were excited to take part. Legnard serves as the president of Providence College’s club golf team. In previous years, Providence College, a Division I school located in Providence, Rhode Island, fielded a varsity golf team but moved golf to a club sport in the late 1990s.

The Providence College team at the NCCGA Spring Championship.

For Legnard, the club golf team was a perfect fit.

“I started playing golf on vacation when I was 16, and I immediately fell in love,” he said. “Since I had a late start on the recruiting process, club golf provided me with the perfect opportunity to compete at a high level playing the game I love without giving up everything I enjoyed about Providence during my college search.”

Legnard, who is majoring in quantitative finance at Providence, says club golf allows him to focus on his studies and enjoy college, while also continuing to play the game he loves as part of a team.

“It’s really the perfect balance of social, educational and competitive,” Legnard said about playing on Providence’s club golf team. “You’re always motivated to work on your game, but always have time for other things that are important to you.”

One way Legnard and his Providence teammates are working on their game is through their relationship with PGA of America Golf Professional John Simmons. Simmons, who serves as the Assistant Golf Professional at Agawam Hunt Club in Rumford, Rhode Island, coaches the team.

"Golf is a game you can play for a long, long time. These players are future club members and participants. If we want to keep the game strong and keep players interested, we have to offer them competition so they’ll keep playing." John Simmons, PGA

Legnard says building a relationship with a seasoned pro has been “invaluable” for him and his teammates.

“He’s always there for advice on anything for all of us,” Legnard said. “He keeps us in check, especially with our mental games, heading into tournaments and sets us up for success the best he can.”

Simmons, who has coached the team for the past four seasons, says working with the players is as much fun for him as it is for them.

“As PGA Members, we’re always trying to give back to the game,” he said. “I was a hockey player who ended up playing college golf after hockey was over, and I really loved the game, so when an opportunity presented itself to coach a nearby team, I jumped at it. I just really love working with the guys. I get as much back from them as they get from me.”

According to Legnard, Simmons has helped the team with course strategy and is always available to advise the players—on everything from swings to process and routine.

“It’s a fact that he’s helped my teammates and me take our games to the next level,” Legnard said.

The NCCGA offers a level of competition to players who might not be ready to play at a varsity level but love the game and want to grow their skills, Simmons says. For PGA Professionals like him, NCCGA can be a valuable tool in developing lifelong golfers.

“Golf is a game you can play for a long, long time,” Simmons said. “These players are future club members and participants. If we want to keep the game strong and keep players interested, we have to offer them competition so they’ll keep playing.”

John Simmons with Logan Jaeger, who won Individual Medalist at the Spring Championship.

The Providence College club golf team went into the PGA NCCGA Spring Nationals with a goal of making the top-10—and they did that and more. The team shot a +16, finishing second on the Scissortail course behind co-national champion Miami.

And Providence College team member Logan Jaeger shot a 4-under (68) on Scissortail, taking home individual medalist honors. Jaeger shared the individual title with Angelo Luciani of Grand Canyon, who shot a 4-under-part (68) on the Redbud course.

For Simmons, the team’s performance was one he won’t soon forget.

“We’ve had pretty tough weather in New England, so we haven’t been on the course much, but they’ve played through,” Simmons said. “We’ve been playing against teams that play year-round, so for us to compete at this level is really good. My hope is that the team enjoyed this weekend.”