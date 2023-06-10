Four Kettlebell Exercises That Add Power to Your Golf Swing

Are you looking to gain more power in your golf swing? A kettlebell might just be the thing you need to start hitting it longer.

From increasing clubhead power and speed, to enhancing balance and stability in the swing, kettlebells are an ideal addition to any golfer’s workout. And as an added bonus, they are inexpensive and easy to use.

Continuing our weekend fitness series, PGA Coach Thor Parrish, the founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, recommends the following four exercises that golfers can try at home or in the gym with a kettlebell.

Kettlebell Twist and Punch

This exercise is great for strengthening your core, hips and obliques, allowing you to gain more power through your swing.

Here’s how to do it: Start with the kettlebell on the right side of your body. Twist your body and bend to the right side, while grabbing on to the kettlebell. Then, transition into standing while lifting the kettlebell and placing it on your right shoulder. Finally, twist to the left, replicating a golf finish position, while pressing the kettlebell overhead.

This movement should be done with a lightweight for 30 seconds consecutively with 30 seconds of rest. Repeat for 4 rounds.

Kettlebell Swing

This move will help you develop explosive power by targeting the hips, glutes, core and upper body muscles.

Here’s how to do it: Begin by holding the kettlebell in both hands while standing with a wide stance, about shoulder-width apart. The kettlebell should start between your legs. Next, bend forward at the hips to allow the kettlebell to swing between your legs. Once you reach full range of motion going back, swing the kettlebell forward while thrusting your hips to assist the kettlebell to move all the way over head.

This movement should be done with moderate weight for 30 seconds consecutively, with 30 seconds of rest. Repeat for 4 rounds.

Kettlebell Single Leg Deadlift

This exercise focuses on the core muscles which are essential for generating power, stability, and balance in the golf swing.

Here’s how to do it: Start with the kettlebell in the right hand. Next, begin to lift the right leg while bending at the hips and lowering the kettlebell to the floor. Extend the right leg behind the body for balance. When the kettlebell touches the floor, the lift is complete. Finally, begin to stand up.

This movement should be done with moderate to heavy weight for 30 seconds consecutively, with 30 seconds of rest. Report for 4 rounds.

Kettlebell Bilateral Swings

This move is basically the same motion as a golf swing — just replace your club with a kettlebell! By mimicking the swing with a kettlebell, you’re engaging your core muscle groups that are essential in creating a powerful swing. As you swing the kettlebell, you’ll train a proper hip drive and promote energy transfer, giving you the ability to generate more power in your swing.

Here’s how to do it: Start by holding the kettlebell in front of the body in a golf posture setup. Begin by swinging the kettlebell to right and left simulating a golf swing. Be sure to rotate fully in each direction and maintain balance on the lead foot. Parrish encourages lifting the trail heel in this exercise much like a golf swing.

This movement should be done with light weight for 30 seconds consecutively, with 30 seconds of rest. Repeat for 4 rounds.