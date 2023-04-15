Four Great Golf Stretches to Try Before Your Next Round

There’s nothing worse than hitting a shot off the first tee, and all you feel is a stiff back and tight shoulders.

For golfers, it’s crucial to incorporate proper stretching exercises into our warm-up routines. If you don’t have a pre-round routine or are in need of a refresh as a new season gets underway, consider adding in some stretches. Proper stretching will not only boost your overall performance on the course, but it will also help prevent long- and short-term injury.

PGA Coach Thor Parrish, the founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, explains four stretches below that you can use pre-round . . . and all you need is a driver.

Assisted shoulder stretch

This is a simple and effective way to stretch out your shoulders before your round. First, start by holding the club in front of you in your right hand, holding your arm at 90 degrees.

Slowly move the club behind your back and over the right shoulder.

Then, reach across your chest with your left hand, grab the shaft of the driver, and continue to pull it more in front of you.

Hold this position at the end range of motion for 45 seconds. Switch sides.

Elevated child pose

For those with a stiff back, look no further than this stretch. It’s a golf mobility that stretches your back and muscles around your hips, which will help you rotate more comfortably and produce more power. To begin this pose, place the driver standing tall, with both your hands on top of the grip and three feet away from the club. Then, slowly bend at the hips and extend your arms out in front of you as your head lowers to your biceps.

This position is a perfect way to relax lower back muscles and relieve tension. Hold for at least 45 seconds to loosen up your lower back.

Seated assisted toe touch

Don’t forget about your hamstrings! Seated on the ground with your feet slightly apart, place the club across your feet and reach in the middle of your legs to grab hold of the driver shaft. Then, slowly straighten your legs and pull your upper body closer to your feet. You should feel the tension in your hamstrings and calves. Hold for 45 seconds.

If you prefer, you could also perform this stretch by standing and reaching for your toes with the club, in the same way you would sitting.

Assisted lower body rotation

Just like the hamstrings, your hips are an important lower body area to stretch, too. To perform this rotation, hold the club at hip height behind your back. Rotate into your leg as if you were holding your finish, using the club as assistance. Attempt to rotate as far as you can into the lead leg. Rotate for at least 45 seconds and switch sides to loosen up your hips as needed.