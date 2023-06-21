2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Meet the Corebridge Financial PGA Team

Beginning Thursday, the Corebridge Financial PGA Team — comprised of both PGA of America and LPGA Professionals — will compete against the world’s best women golfers in the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club's Lower Course, June 22-25.

Meet the team of eight PGA/LPGA Professionals competing this year:

Sandra Changkija, PGA/LPGA

Club/Facility: Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, Orlando, Fla.

Bio: Changkija leads the charge as the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Champion. She won the 2022 Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year award and is the 2021, ‘22 and ‘23 Women’s PGA Stroke Play Champion. The PGA/LPGA First Assistant Professional at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate and a Member of the North Florida PGA Section, will compete in her seventh KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Changkija competed on the LPGA Tour from 2012-’19, and is now forging a successful career at the Section level, winning the 2022 North Florida PGA Women’s Player of the Year, a season which included capturing the North Florida PGA Section Championship.

Joanna Coe, PGA

Club/Facility: Merion Golf Club, Haverford, Pa.

Bio: Coe is the PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in the Philadelphia PGA Section, was the inaugural winner of the Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year award in 2019, and will be competing in her fifth KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She’s a two-time member of the U.S. Women’s PGA Cup Team. In 2022, Coe won the Philadelphia PGA Women’s Player of the Year award and the Women’s Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship. This year, she competed in her third PGA Professional Championship and was named to Golf Digest’s list of Best Young Teachers.

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, PGA/LPGA

Club/Facility: San Jose Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

Bio: Connelly-Eiswerth is the PGA/LPGA Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club in the North Florida PGA Section. She will be making her fifth straight appearance in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after a T-6 showing at the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship. She competed in her second-consecutive PGA Professional Championship in 2023 and helped the United States Team win the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup. Previously, she competed on the Symetra Tour for seven years.

Loretta Giovannettone, PGA

Club/Facility: Country Club of Florida, Boynton Beach, Fla.

Bio: Loretta Giovannettone is the PGA Assistant Professional at the Country Club of Florida in the South Florida PGA Section. She finished T-3 in the 2023 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial PGA Team. In 2021, she won the South Florida PGA Women’s Section Championship, and in 2019 the Connecticut Women’s Open. She played collegiately at Methodist University, where she was a part of the NCAA Division III National Championship team.

Allie Knight, PGA/LPGA

Club/Facility: Fairways and Greens Golf Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

Bio: Knight is the PGA/LPGA Teaching Professional at Fairways and Greens Golf Center in the Tennessee PGA Section, and will be competing in her third KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, following appearances in 2021 and ‘22. She finished T-6 in the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship and competed in her first PGA Professional Championship in 2023.

Emily Miller, PGA/LPGA

Club/Facility: Old Fort Golf Club, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Bio: Miller is the PGA /LPGA Director of Player Development at Old Fort Golf Club in the Tennessee PGA Section. She finished T-6 at the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship to earn a spot in the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Corebridge PGA Team. She was voted First Team All-Conference USA in 2016 while competing for Middle Tennessee State University. Also on the team was fellow Corebridge PGA Team member Allie Knight, PGA/LPGA.

Samantha Morrell, LPGA

Club/Facility: Warwick Country Club, Warwick, R.I.

Bio: Morrell is the LPGA Assistant Professional at Warwick Country Club in the New England PGA Section and Teaching Professional at Durland Golf School at Naples Grande in the South Florida PGA Section. After her T-4 finish in the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship, she will be competing in her third KPMG Women’s PGA Championship following her appearances in 2020 and ‘21. In 2018, she won the Met PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship. She played college golf at Old Dominion University and graduated as the ODU Alumni Association’s Female Athlete of the Year and the first golfer to be named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year.

Amy Ruengmateekhun, LPGA

Club/Facility: Ursuline Academy of Dallas, Dallas, Tex.

Bio: Ruengmateekhun is the LPGA Women’s Golf Coach at Ursuline Academy of Dallas in the Northern Texas PGA Section. She’s playing in her first KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after a T-4 finish at the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship. This is her first KPMG Women’s PGA Championship; she competed in one major championship previously: the 2019 U.S. Women's Open.