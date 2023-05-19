World's Best Players Teeing It Up With Titleist at PGA Championship

The action at the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, is underway, with the strongest field in men’s major championship golf competing for the famed Wanamaker Trophy.

And when it comes to competing for golf’s biggest prizes, the world’s best players choose Titleist.

This week, Titleist will once again be the No. 1 ball at the PGA Championship with 99 players at Oak Hill using the signature Pro V1 or Pro V1x. On the PGA TOUR this season, 73 percent of players have teed up either ball — seven times the nearest competitor.

Justin Thomas.

“I need the ball to do what it feels like I’m making it do,” says defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas. “When I hit a shot, when I make the swing, when I look up and my eyes meet the ball, I want it to be in the window. It’s expecting a lot, but they (Titleist R&D) somehow seem to do it.”

Part of the allure of the Titleist golf ball is its longstanding reliability and quality. When a tour player can have faith in the products they’re using — especially at such a big stage like the 2023 PGA Championship.

“It’s really important to trust your golf ball and know exactly what it’s going to do,” says World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. “I feel like I've gotten that consistency with the Titleist ball over the years and I really trust how it reacts.”

And not only will Titleist be the most played ball at Oak Hill this week, it’s also the No. 1 ball on the LPGA, across the worldwide professional tours — and at every competitive level of golf.

Max Homa - Titleist

Max Homa, a two-time winner this year, perhaps puts it best.

“I’ve used it pretty much my whole life,” he says, “because I think it’s the best golf ball in the world."

Titleist owns every single step of its R&D and manufacturing process, and it's available for every golfer to see. If you want to get a glimpse at how the Pro V1 is made, Titleist’s Ball Plant in Massachusetts is open for tours on most Mondays and Fridays throughout the year. To sign up for a tour, click here.