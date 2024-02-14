Ryder Cup Makes Appearance in Netflix's Full Swing Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Get your popcorn ready.

After a sterling debut last year, Netflix's Full Swing is back for season two. The eight episodes debut on the streaming channel March 6, and there's plenty to unpack from the first teaser trailer that was released on Feb. 14 — including the debut of the Ryder Cup on the show.

Full Swing's second season has it's sixth, penultimate and final episodes detailing all the action from last fall at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, where a U.S. Team final day comeback fell short and Europe claimed victory.

Check out the teaser trailer below for a bite of what's going to be an epic second season of the show: