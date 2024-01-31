Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Season Two of Full Swing to Debut on Netflix March 6

Full Swing, the popular Netflix golf documentary following the lives of professional golfers on the PGA TOUR, will debut its second season on March 6.
This season, much like the first installment will follow the golfers through the TOUR's 2023 calendar. Full Swing will showcase players through their wins and losses, allowing fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to compete — and succeed — at the highest levels in men’s professional golf.
As seen in the art released on Jan. 31, PGA Champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas will be back for season two of Full Swing, joined by fellow Champion Keegan Bradley.
For a lookback at season 1, check out a few of the clips from last season surrounding the 2022 PGA Championship:

