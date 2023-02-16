Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Collin Morikawa’s Championship Mindset Chronicled in Netflix Series “Full Swing”

As a two-time Major Champion, Collin Morikawa knows the drive and determination it takes to win golf’s biggest tournaments. It’s on full display in the new Netflix golf documentary, “Full Swing.”
In episode six — “Don’t Get Bitter, Get Better” — Morikawa flips the script on being selfish, detailing how taking care of himself away from the course helps him perform better on it.
Check out the clip from the 2020 PGA Champion:




