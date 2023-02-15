Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and a "Friendly" Match Part of "Full Swing" Episode 1 on Netflix

Published on
Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas, PGA, and Jordan Spieth all appear in episode one of "Full Swing." (Netflix)

Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas, PGA, and Jordan Spieth all appear in episode one of "Full Swing." (Netflix)


The new Netflix documentary "Full Swing" is here, and with it come some seriously good moments from the 2022 golf season — especially from the PGA Championship.

Episode 1 — titled “Frenemies” — gives viewers a really interesting look at the longstanding friendship between Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, catching up with them as they prepare for the second major of the year at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.

As you can see in the clip below, Spieth may have won the practice round, but as we all know . . . Justin Thomas would win the major prize.
"Full Swing" is now streaming on Netflix. To watch episode 1 and more, click here.
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech