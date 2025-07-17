Category - Major Events
2025 Open Championship: How to Watch, Featured Groups
It's coffee golf season . . . The 153rd Open Championship is here!
In the last men's Major Championship of 2025, the world's best players take on the stunning and stout Dunluce Links Course of Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. It's the first time The Open has been contested at Royal Portrush since 2019, when native Irishman Shane Lowry won in an emotional victory on home soil.
The networks of NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds, and coverage will also be on Peacock and TheOpen.com. The NBC channels will carry the main broadcast, while Peacock and TheOpen.com will carry streaming and Featured Groups coverage. Peacock and The Open site will also carry a stream of play on Royal Portrush's iconic par-3s, No. and 16.
To watch all the action live from Northern Ireland, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern). Check back on the weekend for the Featured Groups of Rounds 3-4.
Thursday, July 17
- 1:30-4 a.m., Peacock
- 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m., USA Network
Featured Groups Early AM
- Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm, 4:58 a.m.; Peacock & TheOpen.com
- Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, 5:09 a.m.; Peacock & TheOpen.com
Featured Groups Late AM
- Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, 9:59 a.m.; Peacock & TheOpen.com
- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, 10:10 a.m.; Peacock & TheOpen.com
Featured Holes
- No. 6 and 16; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peacock
Friday, July 18
- 1:30-4 a.m., Peacock
- 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m., USA Network
Featured Groups Early AM
- Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, 4:47 a.m.; Peacock & TheOpen.com
- Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, 4:58 a.m., Peacock & TheOpen.com
Featured Groups Late AM
- Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm, 9:59 a.m.; Peacock & TheOpen.com
- Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, 10:10 a.m.; Peacock & TheOpen.com
Featured Holes
- No. 6 and 16, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Peacock
Saturday, July 19
- 5-7 a.m., USA Network
- 7 a.m.-3 p.m., NBC
Featured Holes
- No. 6 and 16, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Peacock
Sunday, July 20
- 4-7 a.m., USA Network
- 7 a.m.-2 p.m., NBC
Featured Holes
- No. 6 and 16, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Peacock