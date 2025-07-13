The Ultimate Golf Trip Guide to Northern Ireland’s Best Courses

Northern Ireland is a golfer’s dream come true.

Imagine playing on rolling fairways set against rugged coastlines or lush parklands, with some of the world’s best courses just a short drive apart.

“Hosting people and seeing the smile on their face when we create these great memories for them,” says Ann Mabry, a golf-travel industry expert and director at Premier Golf , the official travel partner of the PGA of America, “it’s just beautiful.

The great news is that it’s never been easier to get from the United States across the pond to enjoy of the world’s top courses, smooth whiskey, an ever-improving food scene, award-winning beaches, and plenty more.

GETTING THERE

Most U.S. travelers will fly into London or Dublin before heading onwards to Northern Ireland, or, depending on where you depart from, a direct flight to Belfast. From there, a rental car or private transfer can whisk a group anywhere in just a few hours – for example, from Dublin to Royal County Down is just over 90 minutes.

THE GOLF

Northern Ireland, Mabry says, hasn’t always seen a big number of visitors. But when The Open Championship returned to Royal Portrush in 2019 (for the first time since 1951) it was a statement. The area was very much back. The Open is back again this year at Portrush, a testament to not just its ability to host a major but Northern Ireland itself.

“To bring (The Open) back to Portrush was just incredible. It’s such a great golf course. You play all these courses, and you will not be disappointed,” Mabry says. “That’s why you come to Ireland – to play links golf.”

Royal County Down

Perched in Murlough Nature Reserve with the Mourne Mountains and Dundrum Bay as its backdrop, this course is regularly ranked among the world’s best. Deep bunkers, rolling fairways, blind shots – it’s both a beauty and a brute.

Royal Portrush

The only Irish course to host The Open, Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links is championship golf at its purest: coastal drama, wind-swept dunes, and the demand for iconic shotmaking.

Portstewart

Portstewart's Strand Course is famed for stunning dunes and Atlantic vistas, praised for its opening nine (and especially the first tee shot where you can see the Republic of Ireland on a clear day).

Ardglass

Ardglass, perched on cliffs, features a mighty first hole and the world's oldest clubhouse from 1405 and is the definition of a hidden gem.

Castlerock

Castlerock and others provide additional links tests awaiting discovery with plenty of local courses without global fanfare still very much worth a visit.

“Even the local golf courses are spectacular,” Mabry confirms. “When it’s stunning... it’s absolutely stunning. But people still enjoy it when it’s raining and the wind is blowing 40. The views are mesmerizing.

“You just don’t get that kind of golf in America and if you’re a true golfer, playing links courses is just spectacular.”

OTHER THINGS TO DO

The golf is the golf – it barely needs an introduction. But there is so much other great things to see and do whilst across the pond Belfast is a story-rich city where industrial heritage meets modern creativity. Visit Titanic Belfast, walk through the Cathedral Quarter’s maze of old lanes filled with street art, cafés, and late-night pubs, while Ox Belfast has held a Michelin star since 2016.

Then there is, of course, the whiskey (note the spelling!). Located near Portstewart, Old Bushmills Distillery is more than 400 years old – celebrated as the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery. There are two kinds of tasting tour options including production insights and more.

Beyond the tastes and the tipples, Northern Ireland has more than a handful of wonderful sites to see like the Giant’s Causeway (Northern Ireland’s natural wonder), the Cliffs of Antrim and Carrick-a-rede bridge, and the Portstewart Stand, which was just named the United Kingdom’s best beach by The Times & The Sunday Times.

Northern Ireland packs world-class links golf, historic parkland gems, and a rich cultural experience into a compact travel zone! Whether you're chasing championship layouts like Royal Portrush and Royal County Down, exploring Belfast’s revival, or soaking in the warmth of Bushmills whiskey you are sure to leave with unforgettable swings, stories, and sips.

“It’s all part of the great craic you get in Northern Ireland,” Mabry says.