2024 PGA Tournament Series Begins at PGA Golf Club in Florida

If recent history is any indication, Dylan Newman and Domenico Geminiani will be battling it out for the money title in the six-event PGA Tournament Series that starts this month at PGA Golf Club.

Newman of New Rochelle, N.Y., won the money title in 2019 and 2020 and finished second last year to Geminiani, who won the final event to claim the money title ($16,786) and the low scoring average (68.42).

Geminiani also won the recent National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship (Newman was T10) at PGA Golf Club for the second time in the last three years. But Newman doesn’t see the PGA Tournament Series as a two-man race.

Dylan Newman, PGA.

“It’s nice to hear that, but I’m going there to play golf and do the best I can,” said Newman, who works at Meadow Brook Club in New York. “Dom is a great player with a great attitude. He’s tough to beat, for sure.”

Geminiani is a native Italian who works at Old Corkscrew Golf Club in Naples, but feels at home at PGA Golf Club after his recent success.

Domenico Geminiani.

“It’s just the energy, the aura of this place,” he said. “The people here are amazing, and the courses are great. I just love coming back here.”

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth of Fleming Island, Fla., made history last year in Event No. 1 when she became the first woman to win the PGA of America member event. Event No. 1 of the PGA Tournament Series will be held Dec. 2-3 on the Ryder Course.

The other PGA Tournament Series events are as follows: No. 2 is Dec. 5-6 on the Dye; No. 3 is Dec. 9-10 on the Wanamaker; No. 4 is Dec. 12-13 on the Ryder; No. 5 is Dec. 16-17 on the Dye; and No. 6 is Dec. 19-20 on the Wanamaker.

The PGA Tournament Series debuted during the 1977-78 winter to provide more playing opportunities for PGA of America Golf Professionals. In 1996, the Series became the first PGA of America-sanctioned event to be held at PGA Golf Club.

Bruce Zabriski is the all-time leader with 18 wins, followed by Mike San Filippo (16) and Gene Fieger (15).

The winner of each event earns $5,000. The PGA Tournament Series is Presented by GolfPass.