Dylan Newman Wins Consecutive PGA Tournament Series Events at PGA Golf Club

Just call him Dominant Dylan.

Dylan Newman (pictured above) of Stamford, Conn., didn’t just win Event No. 5 of the PGA Tournament Series on Friday at PGA Golf Club; he cruised to an eight-shot victory.

How dominant was Dylan? He shot rounds of 64 and 70 in gusty conditions on the Dye Course to finish at 10-under 134. Only one other player – Tyler Collet (69-142) of Vero Beach – was under par for the 36 holes.

It was Newman’s second consecutive win in the PGA Tournament Series, having won Event No. 4 by four shots Tuesday for his fifth overall title. (He missed a putt at No. 18 that would have gotten him into a playoff in Event No. 3.) Newman also went back-to-back to start the 2019 Series – and he took over the money lead with $14,075.

“I wanted to win by as many as I can,” said a smiling Newman, a PGA Assistant Professional at Meadow Brook Golf Club in Jericho, N.Y. “I played great, obviously, but it was hard. It got windier as the day went on. I just maintained confidence and kept hitting putts with the right speed. Don’t be afraid of it.”

The 32-year-old Newman has been scary good this year. He won the Met Open in August, as well as the Met Section Championship. He was selected Player of the Year and Assistant Player of the Year in his section.

“I’ve had a good year,” he said. “I’ve been playing this game my entire life and I always want to win. I feel I’m as good, if not better, than anyone out here. That’s the way you need to feel.”

Newman fired a 64 in the first round to take a six-shot lead into Friday’s final round. A large lead can be daunting for some, but not for Newman the way he’s playing. He birdied the third, fifth and sixth holes Friday, and everyone knew they were playing for second place.

“It can be (tough),” Newman said of his big lead. “But I didn’t care how many I was leading by; I just wanted to play as well as I could.”

Collet, the reigning Player of the Year in the South Florida Section, shot the day’s low round, a 3-under 69, for his second runner-up finish in this year’s Series.

Domenico Geminiani was the closest threat to Newman, playing the front nine in 2-under to stay within seven shots. But all that gave him was an up-close view of Dominant Dylan.

“Dylan played unbelievable golf; 10-under these last few days is just fantastic,” said Geminiani, who won last year’s National Car Rental PGA Assistant Championship. “He could have shot even lower. I’m glad I could watch it, so I can learn a thing or two.

“Everything he does is steady, but his consistency is huge. You can be a good ball striker but not consistent, especially with this wind. You can’t hit five great shots and blow the sixth one out of bounds. He was very impressive to watch.”

Geminiani ($11,786) is the only player who can stop Newman from winning his third PGA Tournament Series money title in the last five years.

Zac Oakley of Palm City shot 70 and tied for fourth at 1-over 145 with Zack Shriver (71) and Shaun Powers (74) of Jupiter.

The PGA Tournament Series is presented by GolfPass. Event No. 6 starts Monday on the Wanamaker Course.