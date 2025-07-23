Veterans Celebrate PGA HOPE Graduation with Ryder Cup Surprise

Changing the game and providing unique experiences both on and off the course. For Veterans, PGA HOPE is six-week program that provides what it's name implies: hop e. The program introduces and teaches golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Beyond that, the participants develop lifelong friendships, build new life skills and (sometimes) their lives change.

The 120 graduates of the Bally Links at Ferry Point PGA HOPE Program are a perfect example of how this program works - and what kind of special moments it can facilitate.

After completing the program, the graduates at Bally Links came together to celebrate all they had accomplished – and they were met with a few surprises. Each Veteran received a brand new set of golf clubs, a path forward in golf, and free Ryder Cup tickets as part of the People's Perk, courtesy of the PGA of America.

Watch the special moment here: