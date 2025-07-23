Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

Veterans Celebrate PGA HOPE Graduation with Ryder Cup Surprise

Published on

Changing the game and providing unique experiences both on and off the course. For Veterans, PGA HOPE is six-week program that provides what it's name implies: hope. The program introduces and teaches golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Beyond that, the participants develop lifelong friendships, build new life skills and (sometimes) their lives change.
The 120 graduates of the Bally Links at Ferry Point PGA HOPE Program are a perfect example of how this program works - and what kind of special moments it can facilitate.
After completing the program, the graduates at Bally Links came together to celebrate all they had accomplished – and they were met with a few surprises. Each Veteran received a brand new set of golf clubs, a path forward in golf, and free Ryder Cup tickets as part of the People's Perk, courtesy of the PGA of America.
Watch the special moment here:

