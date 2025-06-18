Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

100 Days to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

We're just over three months to go until the 45th Ryder Cup -- 100 Days to be exact -- and the excitement is building for another epic match between the United States and Europe.
With a little help from PGA Associate and golf trickshot artist Joshua Kelley, aka @holein1trickshots, and with the backdrop of Times Square, we celebrated this special milestone.
Scottie Scheffler (United States) and Rory McIlroy (Europe) have already qualified and preparations are well underway for the late September tilt at renowned Bethpage Black.
Opened for play in 1936, the Black Course at Bethpage State Park was designed by architect A.W. Tillinghast, who was a guest at an exploratory meeting of the PGA of America in January of 1916.
Bethpage Black will host the Ryder Cup for the first time in 2025 joining Oak Hill Country Club as the only New York courses to host a Ryder Cup.

