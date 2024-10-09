Ryder Cup Captains Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald Trade Shots in New York Harbor

There's nothing like New York, and there will be nothing that quite matches the spectacle of the 2025 Ryder Cup!

So it's fitting then that, with less than a year to go until the matches at Bethpage Black Sept. 26-28 on Long Island, the festivities start off with a bang.

Views of Manhattan. A crisp fall New York day. Pictures in front of the Statute of Liberty. And, of course, a little friendly competition between Captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald.

Check out the special day on the water as we celebrate the kickoff to Bethpage Black!