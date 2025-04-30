Category - Member Events
Michael Block Qualifies for 2025 PGA Championship, Will Make 7th Appearance
Published on
Not to fear, folks. If you thought we'd go without Michael Block at a PGA Championship, you've got nothing to worry about.
The PGA of America Golf Professional from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, punched his ticket to Quail Hollow and the 2025 PGA Championship, May 12-18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Block finished tied for third at the PGA Professional Championship at 4-under with Pennsylvania's Brian Bergstol. Tyler Collet won the Championship in record fashion at 11-under.
The 2025 PGA Championship will be Block's 7th PGA Championship appearance of his career. He won the PGA Professional Championship in 2014 to kick off a string of starts at the PGA: after Valhalla 11 years ago, he played in 2016, 2018, and 2022, then became the story of the golf world in 2023 with his incredible performance at Oak Hill. You likely remember it: playing with Rory McIlroy, the ace heard 'round the world at No. 15 and the clutch up and down to clinch his spot in the 2024 PGA Championship back at Valhalla.
Now, Block is headed back to the tournament he's had plenty of familiarity with. The 7th start is tied for fifth most among PGA of America Golf Professionals with Rod Perry and Ron Philo Jr. The question is, like 2023, will Block make the most of this latest PGA Championship appearance?