Michael Block Qualifies for 2025 PGA Championship, Will Make 7th Appearance

Not to fear, folks. If you thought we'd go without Michael Block at a PGA Championship, you've got nothing to worry about.

The PGA of America Golf Professional from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, punched his ticket to Quail Hollow and the 2025 PGA Championship, May 12-18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Block finished tied for third at the PGA Professional Championship at 4-under with Pennsylvania's Brian Bergstol. Tyler Collet won the Championship in record fashion at 11-under

Now, Block is headed back to the tournament he's had plenty of familiarity with. The 7th start is tied for fifth most among PGA of America Golf Professionals with Rod Perry and Ron Philo Jr. The question is, like 2023, will Block make the most of this latest PGA Championship appearance?